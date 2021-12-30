ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tiger bites arm of man reaching into enclosure at Florida zoo, officials say

By Michael Levenson, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

The man, who worked for a cleaning service, had entered a restricted area at the Naples Zoo, authorities said. The tiger was shot and killed. A man who worked for a cleaning service at the Naples Zoo in Florida was seriously injured Wednesday when a tiger bit his arm after he...

www.boston.com

