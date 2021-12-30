ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

DEA releases ’emoji drug code’ guide for illegal drug activity

By Lee Hedgepeth
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdY22_0dZ4GVJ900

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.”

The guide, published in December on the DEA’s website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in online and phone messaging.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration is aware of drug trafficking organizations using emojis to buy and sell counterfeit pills and other illicit drugs on social media and through e-commerce,” a document accompanying the guide said.

DEA assists Izard County deputies arrest seven for deadly overdose

Among the “decoded” symbols are a snowflake emoji for cocaine, a diamond emoji for meth, and a maple leaf, which the agency said is “universal for drugs.”

“Emojis, on their own, should not be indicative of illegal activity, but coupled with a change in behavior, change in appearance, or significant loss/increase in income should be a reason to start an important conversation,” the document said.

Below is the full emoji drug decoder.

DEA Emoji Drug Decoder by CBS 42 on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Counterfeit#Drug Enforcement Agency#Smart Phone#Wiat#Cbs
KNOX News Radio

Details of West Fargo drug bust released

Federal charges are expected to be filed in connection with a drug bust in West Fargo earlier this month. It was back on December 8th that Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Cass County Drug Task Force received a tip that a drug courier was staying at a motel with a large supply of meth.
WEST FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
KTBS

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents seize multiple illegally possessed firearms.

NATCHITOCHES --- According to a Task Force official, the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force seized over 35 illegally possessed firearms within the last several months of 2021. Several of the seized firearms were confirmed stolen from different areas in Natchitoches Parish and surrounding jurisdictions. Many of the firearms were seized...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
elpasoheraldpost.com

Big drug bust in Big Bend Sector: $80k Fentanyl found

Earlier this week, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three United States Citizens at the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Checkpoint for alleged drug smuggling. On Tuesday, December 21, Sierra Blanca agents came across a vehicle at the I-10 Sierra Blanca Checkpoint. As agents inspected the vehicle, a USBP service...
PUBLIC SAFETY
q13fox.com

DEA: Drug traffickers using social media to reach new customer bases

SEATTLE - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported major seizures of counterfeit prescription pills across the country, including right here in the Pacific Northwest. Over the last two months, over 800,000 pills were seized in an operation targeting two Mexican cartels. DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said...
SEATTLE, WA
pncguam.com

Conservation officers arrest man for possession of illegal drugs

The Department of Agriculture (DOAG), Law Enforcement Section Conservation Officers, along with Civilian Volunteer Conservation Officers, executed an arrest of one (1) individual on Saturday, December 11, 2021. While on night terrestrial enforcement patrol, Conservation Officers were conducting a search for an individual who may be engaged in suspicious illegal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WEKU

Mexican cartels are turning to meth and fentanyl production

MEXICO CITY — Mexican drug cartels are turning to bigger, more productive labs to churn out increasing quantities of synthetic drugs like meth and fentanyl, according to seizure figures issued Monday by the country's Defense Department. The defense secretary, Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval, acknowledged there has been a huge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Man says he was threatened into smuggling $1M in crystal meth

A man claimed he was threatened in Mexico to smuggle more than $1 million in crystal meth into the United States, according to an arrest affidavit. Luis Francisco Mercado, 46, a Mexican citizen, was arrested and charged with import, attempt to import and conspire to import the meth. On Dec....
PUBLIC SAFETY
myrgv.com

Former cartel boss sentenced to over six years

A member of the Gulf Cartel has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge that he helped smuggle marijuana from Mexico to the United States. Rene Garcia-Cantu appeared Thursday before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr., who sentenced Garcia-Cantu to 76...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy