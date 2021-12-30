The Ten Best Colorado Cannabis Strains of 2021

Dear Stoner: Why are fewer dispensaries growing their own weed? Most of what I see now is pre-bagged and from someone else. Dear Kial: What we’re seeing is a natural step forward enabled by rule changes and market evolution. When retail marijuana sales started in Colorado, growers and dispensaries were tied at the hip by a process called vertical integration. This largely eliminated the thought of wholesale growing, but those rules loosened and then were eventually eliminated as time went on. Now we’re seeing wholesale cultivations dominate dispensary shelves. They’re branded, they’re exotic, and they’re not cheap, either. Attaining a level of trust and consistency is difficult for retail cannabis smokers, though, and many regular users are happy to pay a few extra bucks for quality and new genetics.
