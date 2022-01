Get the red carpet ready! Kulture looked so grown up in these gorgeous new Christmas photos with mom Cardi B. Kulture Kiari Cephus is definitely the star of her family! The 3-year-old stole the show as she posed alongside her glam mama Cardi B, 29, for a Christmas photo posted on Sunday, Dec. 26. Kulture rocked a glamorous red dress with a big, festive bow for the occasion, along with another little girl (likely a cousin) in a matching ensemble. Despite being a toddler, Kulture was totally working the camera and her angles — looking like a total A-Lister, just like her mom Cardi and dad Offset.

