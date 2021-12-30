ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) Receives Final New York State Approval for Investment Agreement with MedMen

Cover picture for the articleAWH Receives Final New York State Approval for Investment Agreement with MedMen. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (“AWH” or the “Company”) (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced it has received final approval from the New York Cannabis Control Board (the “CCB”)...

