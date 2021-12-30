Maximum weekly Louisiana unemployment benefit to increase January 2nd

For the first time in a decade, Louisiana’s unemployment benefit will increase by eleven percent. The new amount goes into effect Sunday and the maximum weekly benefit for those who qualify will be $275. Louisiana Workforce Commission spokesperson Chris Fiore said it’s welcome news for recipients.

“It will really help those who are trying to bridge the gap between the job maybe they just lost and the career they’re trying to find,” said Fiore.

The increase was approved in the 2021 regular legislative session, in exchange for the governor agreeing to end the federal supplemental weekly benefit of $300, five weeks early. Fiore said the maximum weekly benefit will increase by $28.

“And we know that Louisiana has one of the lowest unemployment benefits in the country so this increase will do a little to help folks put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads for their families,” said Fiore.

Fiore said the increase is only applicable to claims filed on or after January 2nd.

“Now it’s important to know that only folks who are filing a claim on or after January 2nd will see the increase. Claims filed January 1st are backdated to the 26th of December but again this is the first increase in more than a decade,” said Fiore.

For those who make their initial claim on January 1, 2022, or before, the maximum weekly benefit amount is still $247.