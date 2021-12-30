For UGA the motivation is clear, prove December 4 was a fluke

Heading into the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, the UGA defense was being discusses as a legendary unit, best in the country, and maybe the best in a decade.

41 points and 536 yards later the UGA defense is no longer undefeated and some questions have arose about their deficiencies and their place in history.

College Football News Insider and Analyst takes a look at that loss to Alabama and how it could mean the Georgia defense will be even better than they had been to close this season.

"The defense had been stopping everybody and Bryce Young went Bryce Young and they got Alabama's fully focused game from the entire team, as perfect as that team could have played.," says Fiutak. "I now think that might have been the best thing that could possibly happened, just that little extra edge where that defense is going to show up large."

To prove its legacy, Georgia will not only have to slow down Michigan, but also hope Alabama gets past Cincinnati so they can get revenge in the National Championship game.

