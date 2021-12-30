Virginia Police investigating alleged shooting incident

VIRGINIA — Virginia Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident Wednesday morning on the 500 block of 12th Street South.

According to a press release, at 5:05 a.m. law enforcement officers were notified that an adult male had been dropped off at the Essentia Health Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The victim reportedly had been sitting in the living room area of a residence on the 500 block of 12th Street South when someone allegedly opened fire from outside the residence.

According to police, the suspect shot through the living room window into the living room area. The suspect fired multiple shots before fleeing the area.

Virginia police officials believe this is an isolated incident and there isn’t believed to be an ongoing threat to the public.

An update on the condition of the gunshot victim was not immediately available.

The incident is still under investigation.

Residents are asked to please contact the Virginia Police Department with any potential information.