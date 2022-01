BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several more businesses and apartments are cleaning up damage after Saturday’s tornado. One of the places hit by Saturday’s tornado was Ashton Parc Apartments-- where a large tree was knocked down and several apartments were damaged. Meghan Voigt and her boyfriend Alec Riehl are recent residents of the complex after they had to move there due to damage at their old apartment from the December 11 tornadoes.

