Dry and mild weather on the way to ring in the new year

TUESDAY: After a very cold start, temperatures have now climbed above freezing. This afternoon will be more mild and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. A slower warming is possible in east Mississippi as clouds continue to clear. WEDNESDAY and […]
Even though there wasn’t much sunshine this morning, stronger southerly wind (gusts around 25-35 mph) will help us warm even more this afternoon. Highs should get close to 50 degrees. A cold front will move through the area tonight, dropping daytime highs into the 20s tomorrow and the low teens Thursday. We’re expecting snow to […]
HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper trough moving over the state will continue unstable weather this evening allowing for a few downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Conditions will gradually stabilize and dry out through midweek. Light background winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes with a brief period of trade winds Wednesday night […]
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer than yesterday. High: 61. Winds: S 15 MPH. TONIGHT: A few clouds are expected to pass over East Texas after midnight tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold by daybreak. Low: 44. Winds: S 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 60. Winds: NE 10 MPH. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy […]
Temperatures will dip below zero as the record-breaking mild New Year conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather picture, forecasters said.Snow fell in Scotland and parts of northern England on Tuesday, and overnight temperatures from Wednesday into Thursday are expected to dip below freezing during a cold snap.Strong winds, coupled with the snow, have led to treacherous travelling conditions in northern Scotland.The Met Office warned of 60mph-70mph gusts, possibly stronger for a time, for Orkney and Caithness.Strong winds on Tuesday also affected a number of ferry services operating in Scotland.Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said: “It’s going to be...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
Dauphin County, PA — Snow will continue along the coast making our favorite beaches white. The storm will drift out to sea tonight. We just missed the snow and we are stuck with the cold!. THE COLD IS BACK:. Bitterly cold conditions are in store for tonight with lows...
For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below.
Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s.
TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
DENVER (CBS4) — The traditional parade that kicks off the start of the National Western Stock Show has been canceled for this year. The parade was scheduled for noon on Thursday in Downtown Denver but officials are concerned about the “dangerously low temperatures” in the forecast.
“After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” stated Paul Andrews, Stock Show President & CEO. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night.”
“The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some sunshine today but it will be a cold one as most spots will top out in the upper 30s. A bit more in terms of clouds tonight, so it won't be quite as cold with overnight lows in the mid 20s. FRIDAY - WEATHER WATCH...
