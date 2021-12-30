ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Online group helps catch suspected online predator in Pulaski Co.

By Camille Hantla
 4 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – An online group helped catch a suspected online predator.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Floyd Adams on Dec. 18 at the Somerset Cinemas 8.

Members of the group told deputies Adams thought he was meeting an 11-year-old girl at the movies.

Adams is now charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor.

His case will go to a grand jury.

