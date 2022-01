Heading into the last few days of the trading year, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is having a solid day of gains, up more than 1.5% with less than two hours of trading Tuesday. While share volume is solid at 9.2 million shares (versus the 10 day average of 9.9 million), the more interesting fact is how options traders are heavily bullish on Disney to end the year.

