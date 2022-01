Liquid macrofiltration filters has gained high penetration in water and wastewater treatment sector in conjunction with its lock-in potential for solid contaminants. Albeit availability of various filtration technologies, conventional liquid macrofiltration is typically based on separation of suspended solids by passing the feed through media. Different types of media used in such process are filter cartridges, filter bags, filter sheets, sand filters, mesh screens etc. Increased use of macrofiltration filters for pre-treatment of water in desalination and water treatment plants and product replacements have bolstered liquid macrofiltration filters market growth in the recent past. According to The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 16,000 desalination plants are operational and around 44% of its capacity is in Middle East. The paradigm shift of wastewater reuse in various end-use industries such as chemical, agriculture, and beverage have further fostered the growth of liquid filtration & separation technologies, which is supporting the growth of liquid macrofiltration filters market.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO