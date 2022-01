CHICAGO — The city will hold a 1.5-mile-long fireworks display along the lakefront and Chicago River for New Year’s Eve. The display, which will start at midnight and will be accompanied by music, will be the largest fireworks event in Chicago history, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. There will be eight fireworks launch sites along the river and in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

