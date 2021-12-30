ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, OH

Man dies from injuries after driving into Bath Township home

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTSVr_0dZ4E3qs00

BATH TOWNSHIP — Alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the death Wednesday of a Belle Center man who suffered severe injuries when his vehicle struck an Allen County residence recently.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Johnny Bailey Sr., 53, was operating his Jeep Liberty southbound on Bryn Mawr Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. Dec. 23 when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve near East Elm Street. The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway, through a guardrail and struck the home at 204 Bryn Mawr Ave.

Bailey was extricated by non-mechanical means and transported to Lima Memorial Health System, where he died on Wednesday.

A passenger in the vehicle, Johnny R. Bailey Jr., 27, of Belle Center, was extricated by mechanical means and transported to the same hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Bryn Mawr Avenue home, owned by Denise Early, was occupied when it was struck, but no injuries were reported by any of the residents.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, while his passenger was not.

Assisting troopers on scene were personnel from Bath Township Fire and EMS, Lima EMS and Minnich Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

With the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, troopers remind the public to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and always designate a sober driver.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Belle Center, OH
Allen County, OH
Crime & Safety
Allen County, OH
Accidents
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Allen County, OH
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Bailey
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
154
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy