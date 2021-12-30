Man dies from injuries after driving into Bath Township home

BATH TOWNSHIP — Alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the death Wednesday of a Belle Center man who suffered severe injuries when his vehicle struck an Allen County residence recently.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Johnny Bailey Sr., 53, was operating his Jeep Liberty southbound on Bryn Mawr Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. Dec. 23 when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve near East Elm Street. The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway, through a guardrail and struck the home at 204 Bryn Mawr Ave.

Bailey was extricated by non-mechanical means and transported to Lima Memorial Health System, where he died on Wednesday.

A passenger in the vehicle, Johnny R. Bailey Jr., 27, of Belle Center, was extricated by mechanical means and transported to the same hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Bryn Mawr Avenue home, owned by Denise Early, was occupied when it was struck, but no injuries were reported by any of the residents.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, while his passenger was not.

Assisting troopers on scene were personnel from Bath Township Fire and EMS, Lima EMS and Minnich Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

With the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, troopers remind the public to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and always designate a sober driver.