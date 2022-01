GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Now that we are a little more than 24 hours away from the arrival of our New Year’s Day snowstorm, meteorologists are better able to zero in on the track this winter storm will take, how much snow it will deliver to parts of Michigan and just how messy it’s expected to make some of our roads as we head into our first holiday night of the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO