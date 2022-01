In Episode 8 of Secret Level, we discuss Don Bluth’s classic 1983 animated video game Dragon’s Lair! This is a game we loved playing at the arcade when we were growing up. We have fond memories of playing Dragon’s Lair and we thought it’d be fun to dive into the history of the game! So, we talk about what went into the creation of the game, offer some fun info you probably don’t know, and provide some silly commentary on the game that only we can provide! We also talk about the canceled film adaptation that Bluth tried to develop. We hope you enjoy this one!

