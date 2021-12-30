ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Henderson Co. child dies following accidental shooting on Christmas Day

By Sydney Broadus
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zs39l_0dZ4DbY000

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County child who was involved in an accidental shooting on Christmas Day has died.

We previously reported the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 25 that a 3-year-old child gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot.

The sheriff’s office said Aylee Gordon passed away had an Asheville hospital on the evening of Dec. 28.

A released 911 call reported that she and her family were in her dad’s truck when they decided to pull over and let her ride her new bicycle.

According to the call, she had an accident on her bicycle and the mother was going to take her back to their house to get a change of clothes. When Aylee climbed into the truck, there was a gun someone left in there and Aylee accidentally shot herself in the head. The father said he did not know the gun was in the truck.

Any charges in this case will be at the discretion of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office once the investigation has been completed and submitted to the District Attorney for review, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Police: Motorcyclist shot, killed in road rage incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A motorcyclist was shot and killed in what’s being described as a road rage incident, a North Carolina police department said Monday. A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers sent to a location in the center of the city at around 12:31 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County deputies investigating shooting that kills man

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man early on New Year’s Day. Deputies responded to a home at 3340 Alvin Road in Grimesland at 3:24 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies determined a 38-year-old male had been shot.  The male, who […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Asheville, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
WNCT

Police: 2 men found shot to death in Durham parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that two men who were found shot to death in a parking lot in Durham. Nexstar’s WNCN reports the men were found early Sunday morning near the Interstate 40 interchange and Research Triangle Park. Police found the men after responding to the report of a shooting […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas#Henderson Co
WNCT

VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto delivery truck in downtown Charleston, S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong winds felt across the Lowcountry on Monday caused scaffolding to collapse at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. at the Foundry Point apartment complex off Huguenin Avenue. Video shows the wind pushing the scaffolding, and eventually, collapse onto an Amazon delivery truck just moments […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Greene County prisoner dies after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Greene Correctional offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital. “We are working hard in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offenders is our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Car fatally strikes horse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — A wild horse that lived on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has been struck and killed by a vehicle. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the incident occurred Saturday afternoon. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which protects and manages the Colonial Spanish Mustangs, said in a statement that the horse was named Rabbit […]
COROLLA, NC
WNCT

Morehead City closes roads due to flooding

MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – Following the storms in Morehead City, multiple streets are closed due to flooding. Shepard Street between 4th and 12th streets are closed due to flooding, as well as Evans Street between 4th and 8th streets. As of right now, Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk does not know the extent of […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

COVID-19 in NC: Positivity rate jumps to another record-high of 27.4%

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in North Carolina reached another all-time high Monday at 27.4%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. 12,989 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day. 1,732,568 coronavirus cases have […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy