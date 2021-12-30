ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US unemployment claims drop to 198,000

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000,...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus. Support local journalism...
EDUCATION
Times Daily

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Florida Unemployment Claims At Pre-Pandemic Levels

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – First-time unemployment claims in Florida rolled in last month at a pace similar to the period before the coronavirus pandemic pounded the economy. The U.S. Department of Labor estimated 3,982 unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the holiday-shortened week that ended Dec. 25. If unchanged,...
FLORIDA STATE
Times Daily

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Thursday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Springfield Business Journal

Springfield unemployment rate drops

The Springfield metropolitan statistical area's unemployment rate was down in November. The metro area comprising Greene, Christian, Webster, Polk and Dallas counties reported a 2.1% unemployment rate that month, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Springfield MSA's October unemployment rate was 2.4%. All...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Shore News Network

Dow touches record high as unemployment claims slip

(Reuters) – The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States. Financials, materials, and energy sectors, which tend to benefit in...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekly Jobless Claims Total 198,000, Less Than Expected and Around 52-Year Low

Weekly jobless claims totaled 198,000 for the week ended Dec. 25. That was below the 205,000 forecast and near the lowest level since 1969. Continuing claims also fell, dropping to 1.72 million for their lowest total since March 7, 2020. Initial filings for unemployment insurance dipped last week and remained...
BUSINESS
news9.com

Some 198,000 People Filed For Jobless Claims Last Week, A Near-50-Year Low

The ranks of U.S. workers filing for jobless aid remains near a half-century low amid a tight labor market that's spurring employers to keep hold of their workers. About 198,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended December 25, the Labor Department said Thursday. That compares with about 205,000 jobless claims in the previous week.
ECONOMY
Financial World

US initial jobless claims drop below 200,000, showing no Omicron hit

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits tumbled below 200,000, while continuing claims dropped to the lowest since March 7, 2020, corroborating analysts’ belief that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant would less likely impact a US labor market what had been closing in on a maximum employment.
MARKETS
thebalance.com

Unemployment Claims Stay Low Despite Omicron

That’s how many weeks the number of new unemployment claims has stayed below pre-pandemic levels, the government said, suggesting the latest surge of COVID-19 hasn’t caused a wave of layoffs. The number of seasonally adjusted initial unemployment insurance claims fell to 198,000 the week ending Dec. 25, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Jobless Claims Drop To 198,000

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 36,629.16 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 15,781.41. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 4,800.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,656,860 cases with around 844,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,822,040 cases and 480,860 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,263,830 COVID-19 cases with 618,870 deaths. In total, there were at least 285,031,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,441,370 deaths.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US initial jobless claims dropped to 198k, lowest since 1969

US initial jobless claims dropped -8k to 198k in the week ending December 25, better than expectation of 205k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -7k to 199k, lowest since October 25, 1969. Continuing claims dropped -140k to 1716k in the week ending December 18, lowest since March 7,...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Which American Workers Have Gotten the Biggest Raises?

Workers in restaurants, bars, hotels, or what is also called the “accommodation and food services” sector, saw the sharpest rise in average weekly wages in the April to June quarter of 2021, compared to any other sector of the U.S. economy. Those numbers, however, might be a tad misleading as they're a year-over-year comparison and many of those establishments in America had to shut down or operate on a limited basis during the previous April through June due to public-health restrictions enacted to control the spread of the coronavirus.
LABOR ISSUES
tennesseestar.com

Virginia Unemployment Drops to 3.4 Percent

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points in November, which brings it to 3.4%, according to numbers recently released by the Virginia Employment Commission. Over the last year and a half, unemployment has been steadily decreasing in the state, dropping at least 0.1 percentage points every month in...
VIRGINIA STATE
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.6% in November

The unemployment rate for the City of Mentor decreased 0.2% to 2.6% for the month of November 2021. One year ago, the unemployment rate was 5.3%. In Lake County, the unemployment rate decreased 0.1% as well to 2.9% for the month of November; one year ago, it was 5.8%. Among...
MENTOR, OH
987thebull.com

Unemployment Rate Drops In Portland-Metro Area

PORTLAND, Ore. – The unemployment rate in the Portland-metro area dropped from 4.4 percent in October to 4.1 percent in November. The Oregon Employment Department says that’s thanks to employers adding almost 10,000 jobs last month. The region has now regained 77 percent of jobs lost at the...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

LWC Reexamining Rejected Claims For Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is reconsidering some of the rejected applications for pandemic-related unemployment benefits. The commission says it will contact nearly 12,000 Louisiana residents who unsuccessfully applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as expanded eligibility provisions may apply to some of those who were rejected. The commission says it will...
