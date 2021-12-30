Strengthen Your Personal Data Privacy With This $49 Deal
Everybody knows the basic steps required to protect your data on the internet: use a good antivirus solution, don't click suspicious links in emails, and select strong and different passwords for every website and service you use. There is more you can do, though, and Optery Data Broker Removal is a...
We’re hearing a lot of questions in the community about how to approach customer engagement strategies in the middle of the upheavals in tracking, privacy and third-party data. While the landscape has shifted, and will continue to rightfully prioritize more privacy for consumers, there are exciting and even more promising technologies out there for savvy marketers to keep personalizing customer experiences, even without tracking pixels and cookies. Here are answers to some of the most-asked questions.
Attackers found a new way inside your computer, leaving all your data exposed. This time, ingenious cyber criminals exploited a critical Microsoft Office patch. A Microsoft Cabinet archive, containing a malicious executable, would be applied. Malicious third parties spread this exploit to their victims using a lot of spam emails.
There are a lot of ads on the internet, and in some cases too many. Given the amount of revenue they drive, internet ads aren't going away anytime soon, but there is something you can do to keep them under control and limit your exposure. AdBlocker Ultimate for Windows promises...
The global customer relationship management market has exploded to approximately $58 billion this year, and that number is expected to grow to $128.97 billion by 2028. This massive opportunity has attracted several new CRM vendors, while many other marketing automation solutions are also adding CRM-like components to their platforms to keep pace.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It would be impossible nowadays to separate our everyday lives from technology. We travel well-worn, comfortable paths online and engage in digital activities that work for us. But could those seemingly harmless habits be putting out the welcome to cyber criminals out to steal our data?
Biomedical data is widely collected in the field of medicine, although sharing such data can raise privacy concerns about the re-identification of seemingly anonymous records. Risk assessment frameworks for formal re-identification can inform decisions on the process of sharing data, and current methods focus on scenarios where data recipients use only one resource to identify purposes. However, this can affect privacy where adversaries can access multiple resources to enhance the chance of their success. In a new report now in Science Advances, Zhiyu Wan and a team of scientists in electrical engineering and computer engineering and biomedical informatics in the U.S. represented a re-identification game using a two-player Stackelberg game of perfect information to assess risk. They suggest an optimal data-sharing strategy based on a privacy-utility trade-off. The team used experiments with large-scale genomic datasets and game theoretic models to induce adversarial capabilities to effectively share data with low re-identification risk.
Browsing without a VPN active — on any device — is not recommended, but it’s not only about covering your tracks. Privacy and anonymity are invaluable, and a virtual private network can help keep your connection secure. That is precisely what Kaspersky’s VPN Secure Connection achieves. Thanks to some new, and welcome, updates it has a lot more to offer these days, too!
Okera revealed its top industry predictions and trends expected to emerge in data privacy and governance for 2022 according to the company’s CEO, Nick Halsey; CTO, Nong Li; and Okera Advisory Board member and recent Gartner VP analyst, Sanjeev Mohan. Halsey’s 2022 predictions. Privacy regulation will continue to...
Data is already pumping through organizations like never before. Recent studies show that the amount of data created over the next three years (to 2024) will be more than all the data created over the past 30. It’s not just growing in volume, it’s also getting more diverse. Customers are storing and analyzing data from all kinds of sources including machine data from industrial equipment, digital media, data from social networks, online transactions, financial analysis, and genomics research. In fact, the analogy ‘Data is the new oil’ is already considered outdated by many, who prefer to compare data with water – the most critical substance on earth, essential for the survival and nourishment of life. Organizational data is the most valuable asset for any business. However, harnessing the power of that data, discovering its untapped potential, and putting it to work to gain business advantage is easier said than done.
2021 brought increased data privacy legislation and a crackdown on software vulnerabilities that could lead to data breaches in the United States. As the cybersecurity community deals with new challenges with widespread effects such as the Apache Log4j vulnerability, data privacy leaders from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) outline what to expect next in the field.
Each country and region has its own notion of online privacy and approach to structuring a privacy policy. Part of the ongoing collaboration between Diffbot and Avast includes the ongoing research into privacy issues for consumers. As part of this research, we’ve become interested in how an individual’s privacy could vary throughout the world based on the location from where they connect to the internet. We wanted to know if an individual's data was inherently more private if they resided in one country versus another.
The second year of the pandemic, 2021 was an eventful one, as new security threats emerged and technological breakthroughs were made. Looking to 2022, IT and security professionals must be prepared for whatever comes next – from advancements in embedded finance to mounting consumer data privacy concerns to data breaches due to leaky APIs.
A new survey conducted by The Washington Post (via MacRumors) reveals that more people feel better with their personal data in the hands of Amazon and Google than Apple's. Companies that the public really doesn't trust when it comes to their personal data include Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. The survey asked over 1,000 internet users in the U.S. how much they trusted certain companies such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon to handle their user data and browsing activity responsibly.
If you're stuck on a gift this holiday season, consider the gift of privacy. Numerous VPNs are offering subscription discounts ahead of Christmas this year. A VPN can prevent your data from being stolen on public hotspots and provide access to blocked websites. It also hides your location, preventing you from being tracked. A VPN encrypts your Internet traffic. This makes government surveillance more difficult and stops ISPs from snooping on your browsing history or shaping your Internet connection.
The MCS Group is providing notice of an event that may affect the privacy of information of certain individuals. MCS received this information in connection with services it provides regarding legal matters in which the impacted parties were involved or associated. This notice provides information about the event, MCS’s response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it necessary to do so.
Data isn’t just for the tech giants. Chances are your business relies on data, too. However, the ways in which you can collect and utilize that data will soon change. Although regulations here in the U.S. have not advanced as quickly as Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation laws, companies have begun taking it upon themselves to make privacy a priority. Google recently announced that it’s banning the use of third-party tracking cookies in 2022, transitioning to a more secure, private alternative instead. And Apple’s recent iOS update has put data privacy front and center, alerting iPhone users anytime an app wants to track their activity and providing an easy way to opt out for those choosing to keep their data private.
Rehan Jalil is CEO of cybersecurity and data protection infrastructure firm SECURITI and ex-head of Symantec’s cloud security division. Over the last few years, multicloud frameworks have drifted into the mainstream. Organizations now create, store and manage enormous volumes of data across different cloud platforms. Despite the magnitude of this trend, there’s a stark and often disturbing truth: Businesses often have little or no visibility into much of the data that resides in these clouds.
A Wall Street bank will pay millions to customers for failing to protect their personal information. US-based multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $60 million to settle a lawsuit by clients who claim the bank exposed their personal data by failing to upgrade its information technology. In...
The new year is the perfect time to get a fresh start online, especially when it comes to your privacy. “Burying your head in the sand and thinking ‘well, I can’t achieve privacy because nobody can these days so I’m not going to bother’ and that’s a huge mistake,” started Hayley Kaplan, a privacy expert. She recommends taking the time to protect yourself as best you can.
