Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

by Asal Rezaei and Mugo Odigwe CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday brings big changes for restaurants and many other businesses in Chicago and most of the Cook County suburbs, as a vaccination mandate goes into effect. In Chicago and most of suburban Cook County, restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and anywhere else that serves food and drinks will require proof of vaccination for anyone five and older. If you’re 16 or older you also must show ID that matches your vaccination card. Many restaurant owners who have spoken with CBS 2 say they have been prepared, but others wish they had more time to prepare...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO