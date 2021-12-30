ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look back at weather extremes for December 2021. Power...

www.kwqc.com

Washington Post

Democrats fight for path forward on voting rights

Aloha, Early Birds. We invite you to tune in to Washington Post Live today at 1 p.m., when Aquilino Gonell, Donell Harvin and others who were on the frontlines on Jan. 6 discuss the impact that the attack on the Capitol has had on their lives. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. On the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KAAL-TV

Mayors seek voting rights bill approval

(ABC 6 News) - Mayors from across the country including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton are asking lawmakers to approve the voting rights bill. The U.S Conference of mayors says voting rights are "under historic attack." The letter says the senate bill would stop voter suppression and create national standards.
ROCHESTER, MN
arcamax.com

Commentary: Pass democracy-saving voting rights law

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election officials overturn accurate results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KWQC

Power line down on U.S. Route 67, blocked both directions Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican fixed the powerline issue, U.S. Route 67 was opened to traffic Wednesday evening, according to Le Claire Police. Le Claire Police said Wednesday afternoon U.S. Route 67 was blocked between Le Claire and Princeton in both directions. Police told the TV6 crew a power line...
LE CLAIRE, IA
blackchronicle.com

Voting rights inaction threatens US democracy

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States may lose its standing as a role model for the world – and democracy itself would be put at risk – if voting rights legislation is not passed. Harris, who has taken the lead on voting rights,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Creston News Advertiser

This threat to voting rights is serious

I guess we can be thankful Republicans won in Virginia’s November election. Otherwise, according to reports, they were ready to claim the election was rigged -- like the 2020 presidential election, you know. Of course, the 2020 presidential election was not rigged, no matter what the former president claims....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
riverdalepress.com

Council approves voting rights for 800K non-citizens

The city council has made history, passing a bill that aims to give the roughly 800,000 immigrant non-citizens living in New York City the right to vote. While casting his “yes” vote for the bill in the council chamber last week, lead sponsor Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said what he and his colleagues were doing was “making history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
95.3 MNC

Redistricting over, IN voting rights group looks to the future

(Indiana News Service) Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director with Common Cause Indiana, said that timeline meant few opportunities for the public to weigh in on the process.
ELECTIONS
politicsny.com

Williams hails right to vote in municipal elections

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, hailed the City Council’s passage of Intro 1867, expanding the right to vote in municipal elections to roughly 900,000 non-citizen New Yorkers, including Caribbean nationals, with legal permanent residence status or other valid work authorization. “Today, New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tamatoledonews.com

Questions linger as MS project vote nears

Editor’s Note (12/23): Following a special session held by the South Tama Board of Education on Dec. 23, both the STC Board of Education and the Toledo City Council will be meeting Monday, Dec. 27 to potentially vote to proceed with the Middle School Bond Referendum at the Iowa Juvenile Home site. The STC Board looks to vote to approve the petition language for the bond referendum and the Toledo Council is set to vote on a resolution of support of the former Iowa Juvenile Home as the South Tama Community School District site for the new middle school.
TOLEDO, IA
BGR.com

New $1,100 stimulus checks are coming right now if you live in this state

2022 is finally here, but, unfortunately, we still don’t have good news yet for anyone hoping for clarity around when and if the federal government is sending out more stimulus checks (and here’s why). This will be the first month since June 2021 without any new child tax credits checks on the 15th. And it’s for that reason, as we’ve been saying for days now, stimulus checks are very much a state-level story for now. Initiatives like California’s Golden State Stimulus program offer an instructive example.
INCOME TAX
Florida Phoenix

Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that the Senate is prepared to debate changes in the filibuster if Republicans continue to block the advancement of voting rights legislation. In a sternly worded letter to other senators, the New York Democrat set a deadline of Jan. 17 for the chamber to consider revising the […] The post Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Proof Of Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday For Everyone 5 And Older

by Asal Rezaei and Mugo Odigwe CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday brings big changes for restaurants and many other businesses in Chicago and most of the Cook County suburbs, as a vaccination mandate goes into effect. In Chicago and most of suburban Cook County, restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and anywhere else that serves food and drinks will require proof of vaccination for anyone five and older. If you’re 16 or older you also must show ID that matches your vaccination card. Many restaurant owners who have spoken with CBS 2 say they have been prepared, but others wish they had more time to prepare...
CHICAGO, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

 A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
Missouri Independent

A year after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a key purveyor of the ‘big lie’ is heading to Missouri

The night before the anniversary of a mob incited by false claims of a stolen election storming the U.S. Capitol, one of the main peddlers of the so-called “big lie” is scheduled to be in Missouri.  Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, sent out invitations late last month for a dinner in Jefferson City with Douglas Frank, […] The post A year after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a key purveyor of the ‘big lie’ is heading to Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

