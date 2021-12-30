ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ethereum, Cardano and Three Additional Altcoins Are Top Crypto Assets for 2022, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen

 5 days ago

A popular crypto analyst is naming his top altcoin picks as the crypto markets head into a new year. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Into the Cryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen tells the channel’s 1.8 million YouTube subscribers that layer-1 blockchain projects are his primary focus of...

Millionaire Millenials Plan on Throwing More Money Into Crypto This Year: CNBC Survey

A new generation of millionaires is holding more crypto than ever and plans to continue doing so well into the new year. A new survey conducted by CNBC finds that most millennial millionaires have the bulk of their financial investments in crypto. “Most millennial millionaires have the bulk of their...
Six Altcoins Will Make Big Moves in 2022, According to Crypto Trader Austin Arnold

Altcoin Daily co-host Austin Arnold is listing six crypto assets that he says are set to explode this year. In a new YouTube video, Arnold tells his 1.18 million subscribers that momentum built in 2021 will be key for these altcoins in 2022, starting with smart contract platform Solana (SOL).
Create Your own Cryptocurrency (Token) Without a Single Line of Code

Create your own cryptocurrency: The BeInCrypto editors figured out how you can issue your own token without writing a single line of code. At the time of writing, there are estimated to be around 11,000 to 20,000 tokens and cryptocurrencies. The vast majority of these are tokens, and only a few are considered real cryptocurrencies.
2022: The Year Of Crypto, Why Many People Are Going Digital…

2021 had many great things that helped pushed crypto into a new spotlight, but will 2022 be the year crypto finally makes it break through into many mainstream operations?. Many people are starting to look into cryptocurrency as a way to make purchases, save money, make money, and invest in the long-term. Many things play into factor on why this is happening, but all the talk can’t disprove the numbers, and numbers don’t lie. With Bitcoin leading the way, the crypto has managed to out perform gold for the 3rd straight year. Could this come from the surge of digital assets as the world shifts to electronics or from inflation? One thing we do know is the S&P 500 index surged 28%, and gold dropped by 7% in the same period, marking the third consecutive year that Bitcoin has outperformed the two, according to a report by Arcane Research. This doesn’t mean bitcoin will hold more value than gold, but this does show how people are starting to shift from the old way of thinking and into a new uncharted territory via the web.
MARKETS
Experts Comment: What 2022 Has In Store for Crypto

This past year brought many major changes to the rapidly developing world of crypto. While global adoption surged and some countries adopted crypto as legal tender, others rolled out bans and regulations. BeInCrypto spoke to some experts in the space on their predictions for what 2022 has in store for crypto.
How to Invest in 2022 – Technology, Liquidity and DeFi

How to Invest in 2022: The editors of BeInCrypto asked experts what to look for when choosing coins for investment in 2022. Cryptocurrency trading remains one of the most profitable ways to make money on cryptocurrencies. According to ZipRecruiter,the average annual salary of a professional is about $94,000. The income of beginners varies from a few hundred to several thousand dollars per month. This directly depends on the chosen strategies and assets for trading.
STOCKS
Nexo co-founder targets Bitcoin at $100K by mid-2022

Don’t write off Bitcoin, says Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenhcev. Every time you do, it significantly outperforms. Another promising price prediction has appeared for Bitcoin bulls in 2022. Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, said that Bitcoin (BTC) could hit the $100,000 milestone as soon as the summer in an interview with CNBC.
Third-largest whale celebrates Bitcoin’s birthday with 456 BTC buy

After adding a 456 Bitcoin buy, the third-largest whale now holds 120,845.57 BTC, worth over $5.6 billion. It is now 13 years since the genesis block of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain was created, which marked the beginning of the chain. To commemorate the occasion, the third-largest Bitcoin whale appears to be back after the new year holidays, and he or she has just completed the first sizable purchase of 2022.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano & Co: The tops and flops

Investing.com - The market for cryptocurrencies presents itself mostly from its negative side on Tuesday, 4 January 2022. Only Polkadot can escape the negative trend and show a small gain. Bitcoin -1.17 percent: The BTC lost -5.57 percent over the course of last week. While former US President Donald Trump...
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Cardano and Solana Warning, Says Smart Money Waiting for Discounts on ADA and SOL

A popular crypto analyst and trader is issuing a warning to Cardano and Solana traders, saying that smart money investors are waiting for sharp corrections on ADA and SOL. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 453,500 Twitter followers that he’s looking for a deep pullback on smart contract platform Solana after its explosive run from $1.51 in January 2021 to its current price of $168.32.

