ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CityCoins Can Help Develop Crypto Culture – But Is It the Best Policy Initiative?

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

New York City’s Eric Adams has made a splash for announcing his dedication to building a crypto hub able to rival that of Miami, he’s become a darling of the digital assets community. His public position has quickly ensconced his position as the East Coast’s Cynthia Lummis....

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Here’s a Blockchain Interoperability Protocol that can Help Developers Build a True Multi-Chain Presence

The coexistence of hundreds of blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) networks and the growing adoption of this transformative tech has made consumers and developers realize that we really need effective cross-chain solutions. With the current and future boom in DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and Metaverse, developers would ideally want to have a presence on multiple networks so they can tap into the user-bases across chains.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Cynthia Lummis
cryptocoingossip.com

Experts Comment: What 2022 Has In Store for Crypto

This past year brought many major changes to the rapidly developing world of crypto. While global adoption surged and some countries adopted crypto as legal tender, others rolled out bans and regulations. BeInCrypto spoke to some experts in the space on their predictions for what 2022 has in store for crypto.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Digital Assets#Citycoins#Miamicoin
cryptocoingossip.com

A Metaverse Network Built on aelf Blockchain

As Facebook changed its name to META, the world has seen a spiked interest in metaverse-concept GameFi projects, such as Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Illuvium, and many more. The land of the concept has brought an infinitely broad market to the construction of blockchain infrastructure. At the same time, the public chain is bound to usher in huge changes in the dimensions of performance, security, privacy, and ease of use.
COMPUTERS
cryptocoingossip.com

2022: The Year Of Crypto, Why Many People Are Going Digital…

2021 had many great things that helped pushed crypto into a new spotlight, but will 2022 be the year crypto finally makes it break through into many mainstream operations?. Many people are starting to look into cryptocurrency as a way to make purchases, save money, make money, and invest in the long-term. Many things play into factor on why this is happening, but all the talk can’t disprove the numbers, and numbers don’t lie. With Bitcoin leading the way, the crypto has managed to out perform gold for the 3rd straight year. Could this come from the surge of digital assets as the world shifts to electronics or from inflation? One thing we do know is the S&P 500 index surged 28%, and gold dropped by 7% in the same period, marking the third consecutive year that Bitcoin has outperformed the two, according to a report by Arcane Research. This doesn’t mean bitcoin will hold more value than gold, but this does show how people are starting to shift from the old way of thinking and into a new uncharted territory via the web.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

A Fast-Growing Association of Helium Mining on Radio Network With Helium Rent

Last year, the HeliumRent team concentrated on distributing their hotspot capacities to their customers via the Helium.rent platform. The company has been working in the radio network business for several years and has been able to build structures all over the world. The existing radio stations make it easy to connect new Helium hotspot mining devices to the network and to share the income with your customers.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

NYT Piece Claims Silicon Valley Investors and Founders Contorted Legal Tax Break to Avoid Taxes on Investment Profits

Several Silicon Valley insiders are being accused of contorting a 1990s-era tax break to avoid taxes on millions of dollars of investment profits. The tax break is known as the qualified small business stock exemption, and it allows early investors in certain companies to avoid half of the taxes on up to $10 million in capital gains. A piece recently published in the New York Times says venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz replicated the tax exemption by giving shares of companies to friends and family, who would otherwise face a 23.8% capital gains bill. The CEO of Roblox is also accused of replicating the tax break for his family members at least 12 times. Although the loophole known as 'stacking' is considered to be legal, the Times piece implies that the exemption has been manipulated for the ultra-wealthy to become more wealthy. Greycroft co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Alan Patricof joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
cryptocoingossip.com

Evedo seeks to bring event planning to the blockchain

“We have theaters, disco clubs, event halls. In 2022, we have a goal to onboard 1,000 new venues around the world using seating ticket sales,” says CEO and founder Stoyan Angelov. Evedo, a platform consisting of business-to-business, or B2B, & business to consumer, or B2C, marketplaces, seeks to provide...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

How to Earn Crypto with Online Shopping?

The advent of the internet laid the foundation for eCommerce, but it currently utilises the centralised financial system for payments. With the proliferation in the use cases of crypto and DeFi, it won’t be wrong to expect that crypto projects will tap into eCommerce to create a new shopping model that benefits all stakeholders.
SHOPPING
cryptocoingossip.com

Chinese Digital RMB Gets Pilot Release on Major Mobile App Stores

China has revealed that it has released a major update for its digital RMB app on major app stores, introducing several new features. The update includes support for more institutions and authentication features. The update sees the app move out of the beta version and into the pilot phase, with...
CELL PHONES
cryptocoingossip.com

Binance Labs leads $12M round for DeFi platform WOO Network

Binance’s VC arm lea DeFi liquidity provider WOO Network’s $12 million Series A+ funding round. Decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity provider WOO Network has secured additional funds in a Series A funding round. Incubated by quantitative trading heavyweight Kronos Research, WOO Network has pocketed an additional $12 million strategic...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

SomniLife— A Web3 based HD Metaverse

SomniLife is the metaverse of the future where you can enjoy the best HD SocialFi experience powered by Web3. SomniLife is a SocialFi Metaverse ecosystem that is specially designed to connect users who want to live a dream life in high definition. Imagine a world where you can sit on...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptocoingossip.com

NFT-focused holding company raises $50 Series A

Nonfungible token projects have raised billions of dollars in venture funding over the past year, underscoring heightened demand in the sector. Digital asset curator Metaversal announced Tuesday that it has completed a $50 million funding round to further expand its investment capabilities in the nonfungible token (NFT) and metaverse sectors.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy