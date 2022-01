AAPL fell below $180 on Tuesday. Apple stock reached a market valuation of $3 trillion on Monday. Despite the Dow almost rising 1%, Apple (AAPL) shares are trading lower on Tuesday one day after making stock market history in the year's first session. Apple, the biggest US stock, began the year with a bang, breaking to an all-time high and momentarily eclipsing the $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time in US stock market history on Monday. At the time of writing, shares are trading at $179.75, down about 1.3%.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO