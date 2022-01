As Facebook changed its name to META, the world has seen a spiked interest in metaverse-concept GameFi projects, such as Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Illuvium, and many more. The land of the concept has brought an infinitely broad market to the construction of blockchain infrastructure. At the same time, the public chain is bound to usher in huge changes in the dimensions of performance, security, privacy, and ease of use.

