Beginning with a first shot on social media, an entity calling itself Blockbuster DAO is trying to generate $5 million to acquire the intellectual property rights to the Blockbuster Video brand from Dish Network, its current owner. The plan is to rebuild Blockbuster as a streaming service that they hope will revolutionize the film industry. A DAO, or Decentralized Autonomous Organization, would run on the Blockchain and automate most decisions, ostensibly putting more power into the hands of viewers to determine the future of licenses and original programming on the streaming service and eliminating human error. But nostalgia fans, don't get too excited. This is far from a sure thing.

BEND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO