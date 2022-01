A widely followed crypto trader says Bitcoin is forming a pattern reminiscent of July before its big breakout, and that two other altcoins are looking bullish. The pseudonymous trader known as Cantering Clark tells his 99,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin‘s recent price action looks similar to when it was trading near $30,000 before it ultimately more than doubled in price in less than three months.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO