The amount of bitcoin on the balance sheets of major exchanges is depleting. This trend started after the halving in 2020 and appears to be intact to this day. At the time of writing, according to data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, there are only 2,308 million bitcoins left across 21 exchanges. You also have to keep in mind that not all of these bitcoins are available for sale. Many people keep their bitcoins on exchanges.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO