Economy

Santo Blockchain to deliver 50 Bitcoin ATMs to Panama

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

Santo Blockchain’s plans in Latin America consist of 300 Bitcoin ATMs, a layer-2 wallet and a Bitcoin debit card. Panama is doing its best to keep up with El Salvador’s Bitcoinization with the installation of 50 Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs in 2022. Thanks to Santo Blockchain, 50 of the planned 300 ATMs...

