Santo Blockchain to deliver 50 Bitcoin ATMs to Panama

Through its acquisitions of more Bitcoin Antminers, Riot Blockchain has increased its Bitcoin mining hash rate capacity. Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock closed yesterday trading at $22.74, up 1.84% from the day’s opening price. Meanwhile, RIOT stock had gained approximately 3.17% during Tuesday’s pre-market to trade around $23.44. The short pump has directly been attributed to news that the company has entered into an agreement with Bitmain Technologies Limited to acquire 18,000 Antminer. According to the announcement, Riot Blockchain will receive Antminer model S19 XP Bitcoin from Bitmain, with 35% of the total price already disbursed. Notably, the paid amount is ostensibly refundable according to the purchase agreement. The two companies closed the deal worth $202.86 million.
Comments / 0