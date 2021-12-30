ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay Allegedly Seething At David Beckham After He Opened A Restaurant To Compete With The Famed Chef

 4 days ago

Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham are reportedly very close. In fact, Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn had the opportunity to partner with Ramsay because of the athlete.

Gordon RamsayJO-H/FLICKR/CC-BY 2.0

In its Jan. 3 issue, New Idea claimed that Ramsay and Beckham’s relationship suddenly became strained after the former found out about the latter’s plans.

Beckham allegedly intends to open restaurants and pubs without realizing that he would be in direct competition with the Australian chef.

Trevor Shockley
2d ago

Huh? Isn't competition a hallmark of business in the United States? Ramsey is a great chef and I enjoy his those on TV. Give me a break!

Reply
3
Linda LeGrand
4d ago

Gordon Ramsey is not Australian; he was born in Scotland and raised in England.

Reply(1)
10
ricardo666
3d ago

Gordon Ramsey wouldn’t even be known if he wasn’t an angry loud mouth. Most anyone with proper training can cook like he does. It’s not genius or rocket science.

Reply(3)
3
