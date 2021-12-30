ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool terror attack taxi driver was ‘given luck’ by customer before bomber

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Perry survived the blast from a home-made bomb carried by passenger Emad Al Swealmeen. A customer told the taxi driver who survived the Liverpool terror attack “I have given you all my luck” before he picked up his next fare – the hospital bomber. David...

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Liverpool hospital taxi bomber rented flat to make ‘murderous intent’ device

Emad Al Swealmeen falsely claimed to be of Syrian heritage in asylum applications and was still a practising Muslim, a coroner heard. Liverpool Women’s Hospital bomber Emad Al Swealmeen bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a “bomb-making factory” to manufacture a device with “murderous intent”, an inquest has heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Liverpool bomber probably faked conversion to Christianity, inquest told

The Liverpool suicide bomber had a copy of the Koran and a prayer mat in his flat and probably faked conversion to Christianity in order to claim asylum, an inquest heard on Thursday. Iraqi-born Emad al-Swealmeen was killed by the explosion and fire when his ball bearing-packed improvised explosive device...
RELIGION
persecution.org

Suicide Bomber Kills Six in Christmas Day Terror Attack

Suspected Allied Democratic Forces suicide bomber kills six at Beni restaurant. “This is an action of terror. It points clearly to the heinous atrocities that the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) have been committing in Nord-Kivu and Ituri provinces. Today’s attack was unexpected because we are used to hearing incidences of Christians being killed in the villages. The last time we had such terror attacks in this town of Beni was in May and June, where the attackers also planted bombs in churches, but that was stopped by the government forces. In June, one woman was killed and others injured when a bomb planted inside a church’s compound exploded. Another bomb had been trapped at a bar that killed several revelers.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack

A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living. He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cop Went on a Shooting Spree and Killed 4 Officers on Christmas Eve

For reasons still unclear to investigators, a police sergeant opened fire at his police station, killing four and injuring another three of his coworkers in the eastern Sri Lankan town of Thirukkovil. At 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the accused, Vinesh Kumar, grabbed the service firearm of a fellow police...
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Irish woman who sustained life-changing injuries from California balcony collapse in 2015 dies aged 27

Aiofe Beary, who had survived the tragic 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died after suffering a stroke in Dublin, Ireland.In 2015, she was one of the 13 people celebrating her 21st birthday on the fourth-floor balcony of a building in California when it collapsed. They were on a J1 summer working visa programme to the US.Six of Beary’s friends died in the accident and she was left with life-changing injuries. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, lacerations on her organs, lost all her teeth and had to undergo open-heart surgery as well.Beary suffered a stroke on Wednesday last week and...
ACCIDENTS

