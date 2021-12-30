Citi Bumps Up Price Targets For General Motors, Ford

General Motors is facing a new class-action lawsuit over claims the automaker shipped vehicles with faulty eight-speed automatic transmissions. This class-action suit was filed against GM in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division. According to Car Complaints, the plaintiffs say the GM eight-speed automatic transmissions in certain vehicles “slip, buck, kick, jerk, harshly engage, suffer abnormal internal wear, sudden acceleration, delay in downshifts, delayed acceleration, difficulty stopping the vehicle, and eventually require replacement of the transmission or its components.” These problems are allegedly traced back to an issue with the torque converter that causes excess friction.

CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO