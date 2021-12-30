ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Citi Bumps Up Price Targets For General Motors, Ford

By Shivani Kumaresan
 4 days ago
  • Citi analyst Itay Michaeli raised General Motors Co's (NYSE:GM) price target to $96 from $90 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst increased 2021 through 2023 earnings estimates to reflect "strong" Q4 trends as well as the company's prior positive Q4 pre-announcement.
  • Michaeli expects GM to benefit from truck refresh and electric vehicle launches in 2023.
  • The analyst said though the shares have underperformed since the recent departure of Cruise's CEO, GM's upcoming electric vehicle unveilings will likely be a positive catalyst for the stock.
  • Michaeli also raised Ford Motor Co's (NYSE:F) price target to $23 from $20 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Michaeli maintained a "constructive stance" on Ford, saying the long-term risk/reward proposition "continues to improve."
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $57.41, while F is down 0.29% at $20.50 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

