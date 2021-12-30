ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘All Madden’ gets encore showing tonight

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROSYv_0dZ4BQ0900
John Madden not only was a Hall of Fame coach, but also a Hall of Fame commercial spokesman. (CBS)

When Fox Sports documentary on former NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden aired last week, it had to compete with Christmas Day dinners to attract viewers.

It will be much easier to get viewers this time around.

Fox will repeat “All Madden” tonight at 9 (WTIC-TV61).

It will also air on Fox’s cable channel, FS1, at 10:30 p.m.

The NFL Network will air the special today at 3 p.m., Tuesday at 8 p.m., and Wednesday at 12:30 a.m.

The special focuses on Madden’s 30-year broadcasting career after he retired from coaching the Oakland Raiders after the 1978 season claiming at the time that he was burned out.

His broadcasting career started in 1979 as a part-timer for CBS. One of his first assignments was a Denver Broncos game at the Old Mile High Stadium in Denver. He told viewers it was difficult to coach in that stadium because the locker room was underneath the end zone bleachers and the Denver fans stomped on those bleachers, making it almost impossible for the players to hear what their coaches were saying.

It was that type of story telling that instantly elevated Madden to the top.

During the many tributes to Madden, many of his commercials were replayed, including for Ace Hardware and “Tough Actin’ Tinactin.”

His best commercial, and one of the best of all-time, was for Lite Beer from Miller when a raging bull version of Madden almost crashed through the TV screen. It was totally unexpected.

The first time I saw it, I laughed for about 30 minutes. He repeated the same stunt in a couple of other commercials, and it was just as funny.

Madden not only coached a Super Bowl team and won 16 Emmy Awards as a broadcaster, he also sold a lot of Lite Beer.

List addition

Reader John Hannon of Manchester notes there was one well-known local broadcaster who was omitted from the list of Top 10 Hartford market broadcasters of all-time— the late Jim Raynor.

Raynor certainly qualifies. He was a Korean War veteran who was one of WDRC’s five original broadcasters, known as WDRC’s “Friendly Five,” along with Ron Landry, who made the list, Jerry Bishop, Art Johnson, and Gene Anthony, when the station switched to a music format.

During most of his five-year career that started in December 1959, he occupied the 8 p.m.-1 a.m. shift, back in the days when an evening show on a Top 40 radio station was loaded with personality.

Raynor, who left radio and went into the insurance business, died Nov. 23 at the age of 90. He was the last living member of the “Friendly Five.”

Raynor was an Enfield resident for 54 years.

Others who came close to making the list were Dick Robinson, who was a veteran at WDRC before founding the Connecticut School of Broadcasting; Long John Wade, Don Wade, Jerry Kristafer, Walt Dibble, and Judy Jarvis.

Perhaps you have some additions of your own to add to the list.

Oscar attrition

This year’s 100th Miss America pageant wasn’t seen on network TV, being shifted to streaming.

Could the same thing be happening to the Academy Awards?

According to Daily Variety, the 2020 Oscars was the No. 2 entertainment telecast that year.

In 2021, however, it fell out of the Top 100 entirely, dropping 58 percent.

The Oscars went without a host last year — perhaps that’s something that needs to be fixed.

Or maybe the Oscar committee needs to nominate movies that the public actually sees.

It will take much more than one bad telecast for network TV to drop the Oscars. Something definitely isn’t working.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Filmmakers Talk Getting Early Copy Of All Madden To John Madden Just A Few Days Before He Died

The NFL and its supporters suffered a tremendous blow shortly after the holidays when news came down that iconic former coach and commentator John Madden died. The news came just days after a documentary dedicated to the career of the coach, All Madden, aired nationwide. The doc was enjoyed by all, including John Madden, who got to see it just a few days before he died.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth makes revealing admission during ‘SNF’

Cris Collinsworth made a funny admission during “Sunday Night Football” while honoring the late John Madden. Collinsworth is the game analyst on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and was talking with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico during the third quarter of the Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers game. The two announcers were talking about how they view the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Network Tv#Encore#American Football#Fox Sports#The Nfl Network#The Oakland Raiders#Cbs#Ace Hardware#Super Bowl#Korean
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
NFL
cartermatt.com

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 4 episode 8 promo

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and then also a look towards the future. So where should we start here? It’s probably best to be the bearer of bad news before we move on to anything else: There is no new episode of the football drama tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be another one until Monday, February 21. What gives with that? The long wait seems to be a way that The CW can pair up this show with All American: Homecoming and air the two alongside each other for as long as humanly possible. The producers likely want to make the latter show as big as humanly possible; heck, they’d be silly to not want that.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Love What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

FOX’s Greg Olsen has been making a run at Tony Romo in the favorite analyst department, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a strong move on Sunday. Romo, who is calling the Cincinnati Bengals against Kansas City Chiefs game, made a children’s show reference during Sunday’s game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Nagy News

The Matt Nagy era in Chicago is reportedly set to come to an end soon. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are likely to move on from Nagy following the season. Nagy, who is 33-30 as the Bears head coach, has reportedly been...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Reveals Its Latest Super Bowl Prediction

With two weeks to go in the NFL’s 2021 regular season, who do you see meeting in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles?. ESPN’s computer model has updated its prediction. The Football Power Index has updated its prediction for the Super Bowl heading into Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
NFL
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
273
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy