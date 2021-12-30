Starmer puts in work in 2021 to get Labour election ready
The leader was finally able to get out around the country for the first time since he took on the job. For Labour, 2021 was the year that leader Sir Keir Starmer finally made a clean break with the left of his party. When Sir Keir became leader of...
Sir Keir Starmer has sought to capitalise on Labour's recent bounce in the opinion polls in a new year speech. He said the Tories have lost voters' trust, as he sets out his vision for a government based on "security, prosperity and respect". But he also stressed that Labour still...
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.More than half a million people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony’s appointment by the Queen to the Order of the Garter – the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry – to be rescinded over his domestic record and the Iraq War.But Sir Keir insisted the honour is not a “thorny” issue and that Sir Tony had been a “very successful prime minister”.Over 500,000 people have signed a petition to strip former Prime Minister Tony Blair...
Keir Starmer today announced that a Labour government will offer a “contract with the British people” based on the principles of security, prosperity and respect.The Labour leader said he wanted to follow in the footsteps of the party’s former prime minister Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson and Tony Blair to “create a new Britain in the 21st century”.In a speech in Birmingham designed to kickstart his bid to position Labour as the government-in-waiting for a 2023 general election, Sir Keir said he would use the coming months to set out a programme for “a government that might be worthy of...
Keir Starmer has said the government’s “incompetence” is becoming plain, while setting out a vision of “security, prosperity and respect” for the UK in his first large speech of 2022The Labour leader’s address in Birmingham on Tuesday comes as his party leads the Conservatives in the polls, following the sleaze scandals that gripped the government at the end of last year.Mr Starmer said that the Tories are “unworthy” of the public’s trust, given its handling of issues such as the cost of living crisis. “I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust it doesn’t mean...
Boris Johnson does not deserve the same honours as Tony Blair when he eventually steps down as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer has said.The Labour leader today defended the Queen’s award of a knighthood of the Order of the Garter to Mr Blair, describing him as “a very successful prime minister (who) made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country”.But answering questions following a speech in Birmingham, he rejected the suggestion that Mr Johnson too should become a member of the country’s most senior chivalric order when he leaves office.“I don’t think this prime...
The “best still lies ahead” in 2022, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say, but “only if we have the courage to create a new Britain”.The Labour leader is due to give a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday, where he will attempt to set out his vision for a future Labour government.Sir Keir will look ahead to the Queen’s platinum jubilee and the Commonwealth Games later in the year, and is expected to say: “As we begin this new year, Britain has entered a new phase. Because just as the government has revealed itself to be unworthy of your trust,...
Keir Starmer will launch his plan to maintain the momentum of Labour’s poll lead in the runup to the next election, accusing Boris Johnson of losing voters’ trust due to numerous sleaze scandals and treating power like a “branch of the entertainment industry”. Keen to progress...
The Liberal Democrats have signalled they are on “battle stations” for the next election in the wake of their two shock mid-term wins in traditional Tory seats last year.Leader Sir Ed Davey said the party is preparing to “turn the Blue Wall yellow”, with its sights set on Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab’s constituency of Esher and Walton in Surrey.The Lib Dems will also target what they describe as narrow Conservative majorities held by Steven Brine in Winchester, Hampshire, and William Wragg in Hazel Grove, Greater Manchester.As part of its “campaigning blitz”, next week the party will be launching a...
Keir Starmer has signalled he could be open to informal pacts with the Liberal Democrats and smaller parties at the next general election in order to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 and deprive the Tories of a majority.The Labour leader’s comments come a week after the Lib Dems overturned a 23,000 majority in the ultra-safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire, dealing a significant blow to the prime minister’s authority.Earlier in the summer, Ed Davey’s party also stormed to victory in Chesham and Amersham, despite the Tories winning a majority of over 16,000 votes in the constituency in the 2019...
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says his party will support the PM and new Covid measures if a plan is put infront of them. He also added there was an "obsession" with Tory party management that he feared was taking priority over public health.
Our survey shows that support for Boris Johnson is slipping. The talk this autumn was of hegemony. Boris Johnson was high, buoyed by the success of the vaccine programme and intent on achieving the sort of long-term stay at Number 10 that Mrs Thatcher enjoyed. A series of self-inflicted injuries has changed the narrative.
Labour is ready to support new restrictions to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, so long as they come with an adequate support package for those affected, Sir Keir Starmer has said.Speaking to The Independent the day after Boris Johnson missed a Cobra meeting to discuss the fast-rising tide of infections, Starmer accused the prime minister of being “absent” and called on him to get a grip on the problem.Mr Johnson was forced to rely on Labour votes in a crunch House of Commons division last week to get the current Plan B restrictions through parliament, as...
Sir Keir Starmer asked where the prime minister is while affirming that the Labour party are ready to support new Covid restrictions. The Labour leader said: "We've got a government that are hinting at further restrictions but they're more concerned and tied up with party management at the moment than it is with public health.
The NHS is in a “state of crisis”, leaders have warned, as hospitals across the country declared critical incidents and prime minister Boris Johnson admitted pressures will last for “weeks”.Hospitals and ambulance services across the UK have moved up to their highest alert levels as they grapple with “unprecedented pressure”, with Covid driving staffing shortages at the same time as rising admissions.England and Scotland recorded a combined 157,758 new cases of Covid on Monday, while the number of patients in hospitals across England with the disease reached 13,151 – up from 12,615 on New Year’s Day. No new...
The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
“Considerable” pressure on the NHS is likely to last for weeks to come, Boris Johnson has warned, as staff shortages threatened standards of care at the country’s hospitals.The Prime Minister pledged to “make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can” as a critical incident was declared at a hospital trust in Lincolnshire.He warned “there’s no question Omicron continues to surge through the country” and he added: “I think we’ve got to recognise that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks,...
Boris Johnson is facing fresh questions about alleged Covid rule-breaking amid claims he failed to self-isolate last January after coming into close contact with a Downing Street aide who later tested positive for the infection.The prime minister stood near No 10's videographer on 31 December 2020 while recording his official new year message as the UK was about to be hit with its second wave of the virus, sources told the Daily Mirror.The videographer tested positive for Covid after the message was recorded. They informed No 10 officials and other staff members in the room were asked to self-isolate...
