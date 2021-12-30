ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

New COVID studies show promise for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster

By Joe Palca
KEDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new studies of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster showed promise against the omicron variant at a time when public health officials are urgently recommending booster shots against the fast-spreading variant. One study was conducted in some 69,000 health care workers in South Africa. Results showed the...

