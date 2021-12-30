ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lucinda Brand wins Azencross Loenhout

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) soloed to victory at Azencross Loenhout after distancing Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) on the...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Van Aert beats Pidcock at GP Sven Nys

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made it seven cyclo-cross wins from seven starts at the GP Sven Nys in Baal, beating Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) after catching and passing the Briton on the last lap of the race. After a hard battle, Pidcock crossed the line nine seconds down, while Eli...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Overcoming being overwhelmed: EuroCross Academy blog

After a one-year hiatus, the Euro Cross Academy (ECA) returned to Belgium this week, with 10 junior riders from the United States embarking on a near three-week racing stint to get their first experience of European cyclo-cross. Cyclingnews is running a blog from the camp, with riders contributing throughout their...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Betsema
Person
Annemarie Worst
Person
Lucinda Brand
Cyclingnews

Dan Bigham joins technical staff at Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed to Cyclingnews that Dan Bigham has joined the team's set-up for 2022 as their Race Engineer. The British WorldTour squad has said that Bigham has been brought in as a staff member and not as a rider for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old broke Bradley Wiggins' British Hour Record in October of 2021 with a distance of 54.723km in Switzerland.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Phil Gaimon heads up new Jukebox Cycling team for 2022

Former WorldTour pro Phil Gaimon will join the new Jukebox Cycling team, which will provide opportunities for a small squad of six riders to participate in gravel, road, cyclo-cross and “experiment with different ways to embrace cycling for a sense of community”. The squad announced an eclectic co-ed...
CYCLING
The Independent

On this day in 2004 – Phil Taylor beats Kevin Painter in epic world title clash

Phil Taylor was crowned world champion for the 11th time on this day in 2004 after he edged one of the greatest finals ever witnessed in sudden death.‘The Power’ held his nerve under extreme pressure to nail double five for a famous win over Kevin Painter.Taylor was on the receiving end 12 months earlier when John Part edged a superb contest 7-6 – but he hit back in a final which even eclipsed that great event.With the score tied at 6-6 in sets and 5-5 in legs, Taylor punched the air with delight when the winning dart landed.“I am a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distancing#Lions#Bingoal
The Independent

Peter Wright holds nerve to win second world title

Peter Wright put his name alongside some of the greats of the game by winning his second PDC World Championship.The Scot backed up his 2020 title with a 7-5 victory over Michael Smith in a tense final at Alexandra Palace to join an elite list of names to win the Sid Waddell Trophy twice.Wright, ranked number two in the world, produced his best darts when it really mattered, winning nine of the last 10 legs to get the better of Smith, who will be left ruing a missed opportunity.𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 🏆The night belongs to Wright...Peter 'Snakebite' Wright lifts the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Facundo Bagnis after error-strewn display in Melbourne

Andy Murray endured a frustrating start to the new year as he was beaten by world number 76 Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Series.The 34-year-old produced an error-strewn display as he fell 6-3 5-7 6-3 to Bagnis, leaving him plenty of work to do ahead of this month’s Australian Open.Murray had harboured hopes of making a competitive start to 2022 after reaching the final of an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December, where he was beaten by Andrey Rublev.But those hopes largely evaporated in a disappointing display which left the Scot slamming his racket...
SPORTS
The Independent

Peter Wright relishing prospect of playing in front of fans as world champion

Peter Wright is looking forward to getting a second chance at a coronation year as world champion on the PDC Tour.‘Snakebite’ won the World Championship for the second time after beating Michael Smith 7-5 in a tense final at the Alexandra Palace on Monday.His first crown came in 2020, but he was robbed at the opportunity of playing at the stellar events around the world as the star attraction after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic decimated the calendar.Most of the major tournaments were cancelled and a number of events were put on behind closed doors at the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Max Verstappen facing race ban if F1 incidents continue in 2022

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen faces the possibility of a one-race ban during the 2022 season - if he continues to add penalty points to his racing license. Verstappen accumulated seven penalty points over the closing stages of the dramatic 2021 campaign, which saw the Dutchman battle with Lewis Hamilton for the world title. it is against FIA regulations for drivers to pick up more than 12 points across a 12-month period, meaning that Verstappen will have to be careful over the opening months of the new season. Verstappen was handed penalty points following incidents in Italy, Russia,...
MOTORSPORTS
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy