Final score: Cincinnati Bengals 34, Kansas City Chiefs 31. It was a tale of two halves — not just for the Chiefs’ offense, but for the team in general. After an extremely impressive 28-point burst in the first half, the offense posted just three in the second half. Long Cincinnati drives minimized opportunities — and with the few drives they did have, Kansas City was unable to put the ball in the end zone.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO