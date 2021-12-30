Plumbing worker dies in trench collapse in Grain Valley

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford says it will nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck based on a high number of advance reservations. The company said Tuesday that it will be able to build at a rate of 150,000 pickups per year at its electric vehicle factory in Dearborn, Michigan, by the middle of next year.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO