Grain Valley, MO

Plumbing worker dies in trench collapse in Grain Valley

By Reporters notebook
 4 days ago

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western Missouri.

KMBC-TV reports that the accident happened Wednesday in Grain Valley, about 23 miles east of Kansas City. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said crews with Preferred Plumbing Inc. of Kingsville were installing plumbing lines for homes under construction when the 10-foot-deep trench gave way.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

OSHA is investigating the accident.

