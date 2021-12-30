ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington school district sues state over building funding

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CATHLAMET, Wash. (AP) — A decade ago, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in the landmark McCleary case that the state was failing to uphold its state constitutional duty to fund basic education for all students, but it stopped short of changing the funding system for building construction and improvements.

Now, a lawyer in the McCleary case has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a small rural district in southwestern Washington, arguing the state is also violating the constitution by failing to ensure all students learn in safe and modern school buildings, the Seattle Times reported.

“Public education is supposed to be the great equalizer in our democracy,” said the complaint filed Tuesday in Wahkiakum County Superior Court. “Our state government’s failure to amply fund the Wahkiakum School District’s capital needs, however, does the opposite. It makes our public schools a perpetuator of class inequality.”

That’s because wealthy districts tend to vote in favor of taxing themselves for capital improvements, while poorer ones may not, according to the lawsuit.

Benjamin King, a spokesperson with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in an email the complaint “was served to the Attorney General’s office, who’s currently reviewing it. Not having learned many details of the complaint, it’s too soon for OSPI to comment.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — What students are learning about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 may depend on where they live. In a Boston suburb in heavily Democratic Massachusetts, history teacher Justin Voldman said his students will spend the day journaling about what happened and talking about the fragility of democracy.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

1st Cambodian American mayor in US takes office

BOSTON (AP) — A refugee who survived the Khmer Rouge’s brutal rule has become the first Cambodian American mayor in the United States. Sokhary Chau, a city councilor in Lowell, Massachusetts, was unanimously picked by his council peers to assume the legislative body’s top post on Monday. He also became the city’s first Asian American mayor.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Cathlamet, WA
Education
Cathlamet, WA
Government
City
Cathlamet, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Mccleary, WA
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 attack posed loyalty test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch. As chants of “Hang Mike Pence” echoed in the Capitol, the Republican congressman from Indiana and his better-known brother were whisked away from the Senate by the Secret Service shortly before a mob of Donald Trump supporters burst in, intent on stopping the vice president from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s win.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy