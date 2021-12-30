ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkfwO_0dZ49J1p00

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Jungle Cruise and Red Notice star Dwayne Johnson is maintaining his vow to never appear in another Fast & Furious movie with Vin Diesel.

Diesel took to social media in November to invite Johnson back to the franchise after the two had a falling out several years ago.

But Johnson told CNN in an interview published online Wednesday that he was surprised by Diesel's post since he believed they had already settled the matter away from the spotlight.

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly -- and privately -- that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Johnson said.

He added that he consulted with his producing partners and the studio that makes the Fast & Furious movies and they were supportive of his decision.

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death," Johnson said.

"Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

Johnson and Diesel reportedly did not get along on the set of 2016's The Fate of the Furious, and continued their feud through social-media posts and interviews after the film wrapped.

Johnson starred in the Fast & Furious blockbuster spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Everything to Know About Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's Feud Over the Years

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel has been as turbulent as any action sequence in the Fast franchise. In a CNN interview published on Wednesday, Johnson addressed a November Instagram post by Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the franchise, in which Diesel, 54, publicly asked Johnson to return to the hit movie series.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Why does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pee in water bottles in the gym?

The Rock is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. In a relatively short WWE career – which spanned for 8 years, Dwayne Johnson has gained worldwide popularity. While he continues to make sporadic appearances for the company, he has shifted his focus to his Hollywood career.
CELEBRITIES
mymodernmet.com

Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening

As a kid, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) once heard a quote that stuck with him: “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” The pro wrestler turn action star continues to live by those wise words today. In fact, he just recently created a memorable moment for a deserving fan, and that special treat may just bring you to tears.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson & More: Meet Hollywood's Girl Dads

These famous fathers are outnumbered at home — and love everything about it!. Although these leading men are at the top of their game in their field, when they get home they answer to a woman. From Ryan Reynold's three daughters to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's three little princess, these tough men are all softies when it comes to their kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Dwayne Johnson
firstsportz.com

Why did Dwayne Johnson get his tattoo?

American actor, businessman, producer, Dwayne Johnson is famously known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. Former WWE wrestler ‘The Rock’ has a rich cultural heritage and that gets reflected by his passion for tattoos. In his long career in WWE from 1996 to 2019, ‘The Rock’ gained huge fame for his enigmatic character, promo cutting ability, and wrestling prowess. To his colossal character, his tattoos, especially on his chest and shoulders, add an extra dimension. In Survivor Series 1998, Dwyane Johnson won the WWF Championship by gaining a victory over the legend Mankind.
WWE
SheKnows

This Heartwarming Video Of Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Surprising Grandma With A New Car Is A Must-See

One of the best parts about the holiday season is being able to give love back to the people in our lives who mean the most, something that Dwayne Johnson takes to heart when celebrating with his nearest and dearest. Johnson shared the Christmas gift he gave to his beloved mom, Ata Johnson, this year, and her joyful reaction as her granddaughters unveiled the surprise is truly priceless. In an Instagram post shared over the holiday weekend, Johnson revealed that his family, including wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, surprised their grammy with a brand-new Cadillac, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Fast And Furious#Film Star#Jungle Cruise#Red Notice#Cnn#Hobbs Shaw
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
People

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share Toast With Dwayne Johnson in Backstage People's Choice Awards Snaps

The 49-year-old Jungle Cruise actor shared a celebratory drink with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez backstage at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. Sánchez, 51, shared a collection of photos from the big night on Instagram as the trio raised their glasses together. Also among the snaps was a shot of Bezos and Johnson hugging as the Red Notice star accepted his People's Champion award from the Amazon founder, 57, during the show.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Mom With Amazing Christmas Present in Heartwarming Post

'Tis the season for giving and that's especially true if you're Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock AKA Dwanta Claus. Last month, Johnson surprised one special fan with a truck, and his giving mood didn't stop there. Johnson was giving out cars this year like they were stocking stuffers, and his latest went to someone very important... his mom. Earlier his week, the wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post about his mom and reveal her reaction to the new car.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Feud, Explained

There are nine Fast & Furious movies, one spinoff, an animated TV show and other franchise media, yet for some fans the most thrilling part of the whole saga is the real-life feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It has been common knowledge for years now that the two actors do not get along, but it can be hard to keep track of the details, including how it all started and what is just urban legend.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Carrie Underwood makes surprise appearance on ﻿’Cobra Kai’

Carrie Underwood fans watching season four of Cobra Kai got a surprise when the new episodes dropped on New Years Eve. In episode nine of the Netflix series, the country superstar makes a guest appearance at the All-Valley Karate Championship, where all the loco dojos are competing. She performs a rendition of Survivor‘s “The Moment of Truth” that is featured in the original Karate Kid film.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jamie Foxx Sends Love To Cast And Crew After The Crossover Movie Passed The $1 Billion Mark

In the latest twist in the film industry, Disney and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has snatched up grosses that look like they've come from the pre-pandemic movie market. Tom Holland’s latest web-slinging adventure has now crossed the $1 billion mark at the movies, and it’s cause for celebration from all involved. So leave it to Jamie Foxx to send his love to the cast and crew, after the crossover movie passed that high water mark, in a way that only he could.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
247K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy