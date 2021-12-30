Storm Tracker Forecast: Mostly dry & very chilly end to 2021

Get ready for more light rain and snow showers, higher snow levels, and breezy south winds ahead in your Tuesday forecast. Low pressure that was off the coast of the Pacific Northwest yesterday has now tracked southeast and is centered in southern Idaho. This will continue to pull light rain and snow showers into northern California today, but we'll have higher snow levels than we did on Monday. Most of our region will have snow levels hovering between 4500' to 5500' through the day, and a lot of what falls down to that elevation will be wet snow. That means our roads will be very slick today, and travel will be impacted. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the northern Sierra down to 5500' through 1pm this afternoon, but our other winter weather advisories and warnings have been lifted. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect through 7am Tuesday in portions of Lassen and Plumas Counties. Winds will not be as strong today, but we'll still have breezy south winds. Valley areas will have sustained winds up to 15mph, with gusts up to 25mph out of the south. Sustained winds in the 20mph range are likely in the foothills and Sierra, and gusts in the Sierra will continue to top out at around 35mph this afternoon. Skies are cloudy to start the day, and will stay cloudy through your afternoon. Valley areas are expecting to get less than a 10th of an inch of rain through the day, with the exception of Redding. Redding could get up to around a quarter inch of rain through the day. We'll have our heaviest rain and snow from the foothills up into the Sierra through the day, but even there amounts will be light. 2 to 5 inches of snowfall will still be possible in our mountain areas above 5000' today. Temperatures are warmer for the start of your Tuesday. Valley areas are starting out in the upper 40's to low 50's, foothill areas are in the 30's to mid 40's, and mountain areas are in the 30's to low 40's to start the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and upper 30's to lower 40's in our mountain areas for your Tuesday afternoon.

