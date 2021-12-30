ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mostly dry & very chilly end to 2021

By Cort Klopping
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a very chilly start to your Thursday forecast. Clear skies overnight have allowed for much cooler temperatures to settle into northern California this morning. Frost is widespread across northern California early today, and we have had patchy areas of dense fog develop early this morning. You'll want to...

www.actionnewsnow.com

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: More warmth before cold & snow

Even though there wasn’t much sunshine this morning, stronger southerly wind (gusts around 25-35 mph) will help us warm even more this afternoon. Highs should get close to 50 degrees. A cold front will move through the area tonight, dropping daytime highs into the 20s tomorrow and the low teens Thursday. We’re expecting snow to […]
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: After a very cold start, temperatures have now climbed above freezing. This afternoon will be more mild and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. A slower warming is possible in east Mississippi as clouds continue to clear. WEDNESDAY and […]
YubaNet

A storm will impact Northern California today through Tuesday with strong winds, snow, and rain

Mountain snow and Valley rain showers return late tonight through Tuesday along with strong winds. Another chance for wet weather possible late in the week. A closed low over the Gulf of Alaska will slowly open and pivot onshore over the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday with its strong associated frontal system passing through NorCal. This system will be accompanied by modest Pacific jet energy and mid- level confluent flow to drive moisture into the region, with IVT approaching 750 kg/m/s over extreme Northern California. Snow levels through the period will remain low over Shasta county, generally 1500-3500 ft where heavy wet snow will develop early this morning. Onset of the snow has been delayed by about 6 hours versus previous model runs.
CBS 46

FORECAST: Chilly, Sunny Day Ahead

Sunny skies. Low humidity. A chilly Afternoon. It gets a bit milder on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. Our next system arrives Thursday. We will see scattered showers with a low chance of seeing a wintry mix and snow, mainly in the North Georgia Mountains. Behind this system, we'll see another cold blast! Lows drop to the 20s Thursday night with highs only reaching the 40s on Friday afternoon.
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Cold and Dry for Tuesday

Hope you are all enjoying the start of your New Year! A system dumping snow along the Mid-Atlantic coast will cut to sea through this evening leaving us dry but cold. Clouds will begin to break leaving us fairly clear through the overnight as high pressure gradually shifts over the area to take the old systems place. Temperatures though will drop to the upper teens come Tuesday morning's start!
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Lighter rain & snow showers persist Tuesday

Lighter rain and snow showers, and breezy south winds are ahead for your Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out warmer early Tuesday, and will end up a few degrees warmer for your afternoon. We'll have a break from the wet weather mid week, but more showers are on the way to end your work week. Dry and slightly warmer conditions are in store for your weekend.
WFMZ-TV Online

Chilly and dry the next 3 days, then still the potential for some late week snow

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold. Low: 22. Monday reminded us that it is indeed winter, as much colder air returned for everyone, and brisk winds kept wind chills well below freezing throughout the day. While we all had the winter feel, some towards the shore got a look of...
ABC Action News

Forecast: Chilly start, mild afternoon

Mostly sunny today. After a chilly start in the 40s we'll warm up quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. A few clouds are likely during the second half of the day.
pureoldies983.com

2021 Ends on Very Warm Side

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The month of December was a strange month when it comes to weather in Iowa with everything from winter storms to tornadoes but that is not all it will go down in the record books for. Data collected daily at the KICD studios has the...
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Lighter rain & snow showers linger Tuesday

Get ready for more light rain and snow showers, higher snow levels, and breezy south winds ahead in your Tuesday forecast. Low pressure that was off the coast of the Pacific Northwest yesterday has now tracked southeast and is centered in southern Idaho. This will continue to pull light rain and snow showers into northern California today, but we'll have higher snow levels than we did on Monday. Most of our region will have snow levels hovering between 4500' to 5500' through the day, and a lot of what falls down to that elevation will be wet snow. That means our roads will be very slick today, and travel will be impacted. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the northern Sierra down to 5500' through 1pm this afternoon, but our other winter weather advisories and warnings have been lifted. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect through 7am Tuesday in portions of Lassen and Plumas Counties. Winds will not be as strong today, but we'll still have breezy south winds. Valley areas will have sustained winds up to 15mph, with gusts up to 25mph out of the south. Sustained winds in the 20mph range are likely in the foothills and Sierra, and gusts in the Sierra will continue to top out at around 35mph this afternoon. Skies are cloudy to start the day, and will stay cloudy through your afternoon. Valley areas are expecting to get less than a 10th of an inch of rain through the day, with the exception of Redding. Redding could get up to around a quarter inch of rain through the day. We'll have our heaviest rain and snow from the foothills up into the Sierra through the day, but even there amounts will be light. 2 to 5 inches of snowfall will still be possible in our mountain areas above 5000' today. Temperatures are warmer for the start of your Tuesday. Valley areas are starting out in the upper 40's to low 50's, foothill areas are in the 30's to mid 40's, and mountain areas are in the 30's to low 40's to start the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and upper 30's to lower 40's in our mountain areas for your Tuesday afternoon.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: mostly chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a crisp, wintry Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sun to fade to clouds in spots, light northeast breezes, and temperatures struggling to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Your First Alert Forecast features a modest warming temperature trend...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Refreezing Could Make For Treacherous Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”! In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded! This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...

