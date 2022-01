A new year is upon us. And with players making their way back from Health and Safety Season, it’s an opportunity for teams to hit the refresh button. Though the top four teams in the Western Conference have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the pack, nobody else is running away with anything in either conference. With the Play-In Tournament, there are races to be run all over the standings. And with the trade deadline still 5 1/2 weeks away, there’s an opportunity here for teams to see what they’ve got over the next 10-12 games. Maybe it’s more of the same. Maybe not.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO