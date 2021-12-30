The Year in Music 2021: The Beatles: Get Back docuseries doesn’t let down Fab Four fans
By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
5 days ago
In late November, Beatles fans were treated to the docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, a joyous, reverent and lengthy look at the January 1969 recording sessions that yielded the band’s final studio album, Let It Be. Directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, Get Back was...
Just when everyone thought there wasn’t any stone left unturned when it came to documenting every aspect of the most influential and arguably greatest rock band of all time, director Peter Jackson (“The Lord of The Rings,” “The Hobbit”) gifted the world with “The Beatles: Get Back” this past Thanksgiving. Jackson’s three-part documentary is composed of 60 hours of footage and 120 hours of audio that were not used in a previous Beatles documentary, “Let It Be” (1970), directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The premise of the film was to show The Beatles in their studio candidly writing, composing and recording what would be their final two albums (“Abbey Road” and “Let it Be”) at the start of the new year in January 1969. The film’s climax featured the band performing live on the roof of Apple Studio for what would be their last performance. “Let it Be,” which was supposed to be released along with the album of the same name, was not well received by audiences or The Beatles themselves. This was primarily due to the fact that Beatles fans were still hurting from the band’s breakup in September of 1969. When the film was eventually released, Paul McCartney himself went on record saying “Because it was so close to the Beatles’ breakup, my impression of the film was of a sad moment.” The poor reception of the movie caused all the 35 mm film to be shelved and sit in dust for almost 50 years.
The best reissues of the year include a total immersion Beatles experience, a panoply of 50th anniversary Philadelphia International Records releases, Joni Mitchell and John Coltrane rarities, a Latin Soul dance party, a Bruce Springsteen live show, a hip-hop classic by The Roots and a Philly jazz iconoclast getting his due.
In 1969, being a Beatle was a little like living through a pandemic. You’re isolated from the wider world. You’re overexposed to your closest companions, the ones you love the most and who know you best — the ones who drive you crazy. You’re struggling to move forward despite lack of shared vision, fear of the future and sheer exhaustion.
In the new film “The Beatles: Get Back,” “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson tries to dispel the myth of the the Beatles’ breakup. In 1970, Michael Lindsay-Hogg released “Let It Be,” a film documenting the band’s recording sessions for their eponymous album. The movie depicted George Harrison arguing with Paul McCartney – and it hit theaters shortly after news of the band’s breakup emerged. Many filmgoers at the time assumed this depicted the days and weeks during which everything fell apart.
Peter Jackson’s three part Get Back docu-series shines the light of day on hundreds of hours’ worth of film and audio for fans to enjoy. If you’re an engineer and a fan who’s watching it, we’ve got an extra added bonus game to play…. While...
Last year, Regina King adapted One Night in Miami, a speculative play about what might have happened in the hotel room where Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown hung out, goofed around, and debated the cultural and political climate of the day. Such plays are irresistible, because who wouldn’t want to have been a fly on the wall where greatness occurred, to be, as they say in Hamilton, in the “Room Where It Happened”?
A half-century ago, The Beatles reigned supreme in the heyday of AM radio and rec room hi-fi turntables. Like many youngsters who were another decade or so away from scoring a driver’s license, I lived and breathed in anticipation of hearing the newest release from the 20th century’s greatest musical group.
Seeing the Beatles' Get Back film can teach us about family relationships and prepare us for the holidays. Seeing the Beatles as siblings is the best lens to use for understanding their dynamics. Look for the shifting dynamics to understand attachment and separation. Viewing almost eight hours of the Beatles’...
During the month of January in 1969, the Beatles came together to create a multimedia project that would include a TV special, a live show (their first in years), and a documentary. This was the genesis of Get Back, an intimate look at the Beatles’ composition of two of their most heralded albums, Abbey Road (1969) and Let it Be (1970). The group—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—sat in their studio (and various other locations) to record new songs for a live show sometime later in the month. The entire time, cameras were watching them, recording their laughs, disputes, mistakes, tea breaks, and hit-making. This docuseries consists of three episodes, each averaging 2.5 hours in length, and was released on Disney+ this past Thanksgiving weekend.
The chase for eyeballs has been a boon for eardrums. With a flood of money pouring in from such streamers as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Disney+ as they chase subscribers, artists young and old were are cashing fat checks for the screen rights to their lives, on and offstage (so long as they retained final cut). Meanwhile, acclaimed directors including Peter Jackson (“Get Back”), Todd Haynes (“The Velvet Underground”) and Edgar Wright (“The Sparks Brothers”) were drawn to music docs in ways not seen since Martin Scorsese fixed his lens on the Band for “The Last Waltz” or Jonathan Demme shot the Talking Heads’ ”Stop Making Sense.”
We interrupt our usual (well, semi-usual) Home Stretch sports column to bring you a few words about “Get Back.”. The three-part, nearly eight-hour series involving the Beatles, appears on Disney Plus. There are numerous twists and turns to what the producers, and the band, hoped to accomplish, but in...
The Beatles disbanded in 1970 due to several factors. But, the public appears to have pointed fingers, as well, to Yoko Ono, who married John Lennon a year earlier. Yoko OnoMilton Martínez/Secretaría de Cultura via Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México/Flickr/CC BY.
