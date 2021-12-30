ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department located a family member of two young boys...

Goldie Hahn
4d ago

Kids get out all the time let's not forget this can happen to any one of us as for the meth and other drugs wow everyone is so quick to jump to those assumptions I myself hope they are reunited with their loved ones and all will be okay.

jill milsark
4d ago

I have 6 kids. thank god not 1 time has 1 got out. we have an autistic child and have several extra locks. people u must care for your kids. you can't just expect people to do it.

Rainey Forth
4d ago

cast the first stone if you have never sinned. dont judge. not our job. we do not know what happened.

