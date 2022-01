Scientists have made a “giant leap” using supercomputers to combat the greatest threat to human health posed by antibiotic resistance.Each year about 700,000 people are estimated to die because of antibiotic resistant bacteria, and that number is expected to rise into the millions in coming years.And without effective antibiotics, life expectancy is predicted to drop by 20 years – prompting a race by scientists to develop new antibiotics to fight disease faster than the diseases can mutate and evolve.Now an international team of researchers, co-led by Dr Gerhard Koenig of the University of Portsmouth are using computers to redesign existing antibiotics...

SCIENCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO