Apple Store bag search settlement not perfect, says judge, but can proceed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The sharp increase in COVID infection is continuing to impact the economy. Apple has shifted all of its New York City retail stores to pickup only. Lines of customers waiting to pick up merchandise were forming outside the Fifth Avenue store early Tuesday morning. In-person shopping and Genius Bar tech support are unavailable until further notice. “We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees. We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave,” Apple said in a statement. Apple has made a similar move in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Ohio, Texas and Georgia.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO