Apple Store bag search settlement not perfect, says judge, but can proceed

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA settlement reached in an Apple Store bag search dispute has been given provisional approval by a court. The judge said that the agreement was not perfect, but on balance it was good enough to be allowed to proceed. The case related to the fact that Apple required retail...

9to5mac.com

AOL Corp

Judge orders mediation for Purdue, Sacklers over opioid settlement

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ordered mediation in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy, calling for the company, the Sackler family members that own it and nine states to determine whether they can reach a new opioid litigation settlement by Jan. 14. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains,...
LAW
9to5Mac

iPhone production in India again disrupted as Apple acts on worker complaints

IPhone production in India has again been disrupted as a result of worker complaints. Assembly was suspended at a Wistron plant last year following a riot over underpaid wages, and production has now been halted at a Foxconn plant after Apple upheld complaints about worker accommodation. It is common in...
BUSINESS
State
California State
CBS New York

Apple Stores Across NYC Shift To Pickup Only

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The sharp increase in COVID infection is continuing to impact the economy. Apple has shifted all of its New York City retail stores to pickup only. Lines of customers waiting to pick up merchandise were forming outside the Fifth Avenue store early Tuesday morning. In-person shopping and Genius Bar tech support are unavailable until further notice. “We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees. We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave,” Apple said in a statement. Apple has made a similar move in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Ohio, Texas and Georgia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phone Arena

All Apple Stores in the "Big Apple" are closed to shoppers

Last week, we told you that Apple had closed several Apple Stores as the Omicron variant of COVID continued to rapidly spread throughout the world. The locations that were shut down last week included Apple Stores in Miami (Dadeland), Palm Beach (The Gardens Mall), Atlanta (Lenox Square), Houston (Highland Village), Fairlawn, Ohio (Summit Mall), Nashua, New Hampshire (Pheasant Lane).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Apple becomes 1st US company to reach $3 tn valuation

Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark on Monday in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge. The iPhone maker scaled the record level near 1845 GMT, reaching $182.88 a share before slipping back slightly. The tech giant also was the first US company to hit $2 trillion in August 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic that stoked demand for personal electronics and digital services, such as Apple's streaming and smartphone app store. And it likewise was the first American firm to overtake $1 trillion in August 2018.
BUSINESS
pymnts

India Regulator Launches Probe of Apple App Store

India’s competition watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), wants to look into Apple over reported violations of antitrust law, according to a Reuters report Friday (Dec. 31). The order comes as a nonprofit group, “Together We Fight Society,” said Apple had been forcing developers to use its in-app...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Apple Closes Additional Stores Amid Omicron Surge

Apple has closed several stores in major U.S. cities over the last couple of weeks due to rising cases of COVID-19. According to a report by Bloomberg, seven locations in North America shut down last week, including Apple Stores in Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas and Montreal, Canada among others. The company is encouraging customers to do their shopping online.
BUSINESS
WHEC TV-10

Apple stores in NYC temporarily pick-up only

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The media giant is restricting its brick and mortar stores as the COVID infection rate soares. This means no browsing for iPhones or iPads, no activating purchases in-store, and no genius bar help. For the time being, all you can do at Apple in New York City is pick up an online order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Herald

GUEST VIEW: Purdue judge raises stakes by rejecting settlement

A federal judge who overturned the opioid settlement between OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma and thousands of governments and individuals raised fundamental questions of accountability. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, of the Southern District of New York, overturned the bankruptcy settlement by which the Sackler family agreed to dissolve its privately...
INDUSTRY
theapplepost.com

Six UK Apple Stores closed to walk-in customers

Yesterday Apple announced they would be closing all New York City and various New York State Apple retail locations. Today, the company is continuing the trend by closing six more UK Apple Stores to walk-in customers. When visiting specific Apple Store webpages, customers are greeted with the message “We’re currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Apple shut its 12 New York City stores to in-store shopping

Shoppers in the Big Apple shouldn’t expect to do any in-store browsing at the tech giant of the same name as the retail chain responds to a surge in new coronavirus cases. Apple closed all 12 of its New York City retail locations to indoor shopping on Monday, Reuters reported. The company didn’t say when the stores are expected to reopen, but customers can still visit locations to pick up online orders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

