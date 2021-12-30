ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Triumph Over Pharaoh And The Spiritual Levi

By Rabbi Yehuda L Oppenheimer
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we begin recounting the incredible story of Moshe Rabbeinu once again, a question that bothered me for years (and I am sure that I am not alone in this) is, given the hostility of Pharaoh to the Jews, and Moshe in particular, how is it that Moshe seems to be...

www.jewishpress.com

allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

How to Deal with Hard Times in the Holy Land

First, Yishai & Malkah Fleisher hash out some of the harsh news out of the Holy Land including abuse, suicide, and empowerment of enemies – and try to figure out God’s plan for the Jews. [40:11] Then, Yishai speaks with famous American Jewish broadcaster Nachum Segal about the painful Corona borders that divide. [52:47] Finally, Rabbi Yishai on the ten promises of Hashem at the onset of the Book of Exodus in the Torah portion of Va’era.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Rav Sacks On Spirituality

Title: Studies In Spirituality: A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Before reading Studies in Spirituality, a collection of essays on the parsha on themes relating to spirituality written by Rabbi Sacks the year before he died, I was not sure what to expect. I’ve read every one of Rabbi Sacks’s previous books, but beyond the strange feeling experienced when reading a book of Rabbi Sacks published after his death – a fact that is, admittedly, still hard for me and so many others to accept – the simple fact is that spirituality isn’t a topic that Rabbi Sacks previously wrote about in any significant manner.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Jewish Press

The Seventy Faces Of Zionism

If I had been a delegate at the first Zionist Congress in 1897, I think I would’ve left the conference enthused and inspired but also frustrated. I appreciate “defining my terms” and creating an action plan based on the terms, then putting the plan into action. At the first Zionist Congress the delegates adopted the “Basel Program,” but never defined Zionism.
RELIGION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

The beginning of every year is a time of hope. Hope looks forward, to the future and to our true home in heaven, living in the presence of Christ, Who never changes and Who never fails us. These days we seem divided and adrift as a country. But we needn’t be if we live in hope. And, if we chose to see it, hope springs up all around us. The empty tomb is lived out in the simple choices that each one of us makes every day. Seeing these choices for what they reveal about our hearts is one of the joys of the Christian life.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Death Of Archbishop Tutu

With the passing this week of former Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the question of whether or not he was a classic antisemite has become the subject of much debate in our community. To be sure, from what appears below, a good case could easily be made that he took a jaundiced view of Jews and harbored a profound dislike for them as a people. But, now and again, he also had some nice things to say about us. So we rather think that the effect he has on our issues is a more important subject of inquiry than whether he has earned a particular label.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Pharaoh’s Heart And The Freewill Question

The question is ancient. If G-d hardened Pharaoh’s heart, then it was G-d who made Pharaoh refuse to let the Israelites go, not Pharaoh himself. How can this be just? How could it be right to punish Pharaoh and his people for a decision – a series of decisions – that were not made freely? Punishment presupposes guilt. Guilt presupposes responsibility. Responsibility presupposes freedom. We do not blame weights for falling, or the sun for shining. Natural forces are not choices made by reflecting on alternatives. Homo sapiens alone are free. Take away that freedom and you take away our humanity. How then can it say, as it does in our parsha (Ex. 7:3), that G-d hardened Pharaoh’s heart?
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

Parshas Va’eira: Which One Will You Feed?

An old man sat with his grandson by the campfire, gazing into the dancing flames. With a sparkle in his eye, the old man looked at the young boy and began telling him a story. “Legend has it that there is a fight going on inside each of us between two wolves. One wolf is evil, filled with anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego. The other wolf is good – he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith. These wolves are constantly at war, a war that rages on within each of us.” The grandson thought about this quietly for a minute and then asked his grandfather: “Which wolf wins?” The old man looked at his grandson and replied, “The one you feed.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Q & A: Attack On Shechita (Part IV)

It has been a while now that a number of countries, where Jews reside, have outlawed Shechita – Jewish ritual slaughter. Especially disturbing is what is happening now in Greece and Belgium, since they portray Shechita as being cruel. What are we as Jews to do? Is there any recourse for us in this matter so fundamental to our people?
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Interview: Learning From Moshe Rabbeinu

I was fortunate to be among the audience (together with several professors and a rosh yeshiva) for this year’s Stern College Dramatics Society’s (SCDS) excellent production of Radium Girls. I encourage you to Google the saga of these “radium girls,” as it’s a fascinating piece of American history comprising landmark cases that led to new employment laws and protections. The cast expertly portrayed and raised questions regarding attitudes towards the role of women in society and the workplace, handling conflict, championing and leading change and so forth. While the women they portrayed didn’t have the opportunity to go to college, if they had they would be well prepared to answer common application essay questions such as this one:
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Tread Carefully

The Talmud (Menachos 85a) relates that when Moshe and Aharon first appeared before Pharaoh, Aharon threw his staff to the ground and it turned into a serpent. Pharaoh’s magicians, too, threw their staffs to the ground and they likewise turned into serpents. We learn, however (Shemos 7:10-12), that Aharon’s staff then swallowed all their serpents.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Jewish Partisan Litman (Mor) Moravchik Passes Away at 104

It’s the passing of an era. One of the last Jewish partisans to fight the Nazis, Litman (Mor) Moravchik, passed away at the age of 104 this past Friday evening in his own home, in his own bed and surrounded by his family. Born Litman Moravchik, he told interviewers...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

What REALLY Happened to the MILLION Jews in Arab lands?

What really happened to the million Jews who lived in Arab lands? Unfortunately, so many people spread lies about what happened to those Jews – chiefly as a way of propping up a false Palestinian narrative – that most people have no idea of the truth or the scale of the disaster. They see the lies spreading online, but simply do not have the material they need to counter the disinformation campaign.
RELIGION
Forward

Sabrina Sojourner: Spiritual Soprano

This is one of seven profiles of American Jews who fascinated us in 2021. Click here to see all seven and read an explanation of our Forward Shortlist. After a difficult divorce more than 40 years ago, she was trying to figure out what to call herself. For reasons she can’t recall, two different groups of friends had nicknamed her Sabrina, so she took that as a new first name. The surname came to her in a dream — “like Joseph,” she recalled.
RELIGION
WBUR

The animals are warning us. Will we listen?

As a kid, my mom told me that animals could talk on Christmas Eve. Not all animals on Christmas Eve — that would be weird. Just the cows, chickens and sheep who spent the night near the manger with Mary and Joseph. When Jesus was born at the stroke of midnight, Mom said, the animals were the only witnesses to the miracle of His birth. God gave them the gift of speech, so they could praise Him and sing Him to sleep.
ANIMALS
The Jewish Press

The Discourse That Explains The Purpose Of Creation

We are approaching the 10th day of Shevat marking both the yahrzeit of the Previous Rebbe and the first day of the Rebbe’s leadership of Chabad-Lubavitch. The last maamor (Chassidic discourse) written by the Previous Rebbe before his passing on 10 Shevat 5710 (1950), began with the posuk from Shir Hashirim (5:1): “Basi l’gani achosi kallah – I have come into My garden, My sister, the bride.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Gems Among Us

It’s pretty easy to spot the great ones. Rav Moshe Feinstein, Rav Shlomo Zalman Orbach, Rav Yisroel Salanter, Rav Aharon Kotler, Rav Soloveitchik, the Satmar Rebbe, the Belzer Rav, the Skverer Rebbe, Rav Ovadia Yosef, The Steipler Gaon, Rav Aryeh Levine, the Chazon Ish, the Lubavitcher Rebbe…. Yet...
RELIGION
The Independent

Future of prayer site in doubt under Israel's fragile govt

When Israel's new government took office last June, it indicated it would press ahead on an egalitarian prayer site at Jerusalem s Western Wall — a sensitive holy site that has emerged as a point of friction between Jews over how prayer is conducted there.But the plan is coming up against the limits of Israel’s fragile government, which is struggling to move forward on the issue due to its own internal divisions. The inaction has disappointed both Israeli groups that promote religious pluralism and their American Jewish allies, who view the issue as an important test of recognition from...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Desmond Tutu: Not So Wonderful

All around the world, tributes are pouring in for South African clergyman Desmond Tutu – one of the primary voices and leaders in the fight against apartheid. US President, Joe Biden, said that we are “heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people.”
WORLD

