Portland, OR

Portland metro Thursday weather: Morning snowfall switches to rain by noon

By Rosemarie Stein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portland could see a quick shot of snowfall early Thursday before snow levels rise, and the precipitation turns to rain by the afternoon. The National Weather Service says it will be difficult to say just how much snow will fall and exactly where, but early checks of traffic cams showed snow...

www.oregonlive.com

The Oregonian

Hurricane-force wind gusts in forecast along Oregon coast; wind advisory, flood watch extend inland

The National Weather Service said hurricane-force wind gusts could hit the Oregon coast Sunday night, likely knocking out power for some residents. Strong winds from the south and southwest are expected along the coast. John Bumgardner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said winds at 55-60 mph will be “widespread” on the coast. Gusts could top 70 mph, particularly on exposed headlands and in the coast range.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Warming shelters close as temperatures rise

Four Multnomah County warming shelters that had remained open overnight amid frigid temperatures closed Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Multnomah County officials said Sunday that 302 people took advantage of the shelters Saturday night. The shelters were operated by Multnomah County, the City of Portland, Transition Projects and Cultivate Initiatives.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Thoughtful farming reigns supreme at Upper Five Vineyard in Talent, Oregon

Terry Sullivan and his partner Molly Morison own a 3.5-acre vineyard in Talent, Oregon. Their plot of land at 1,920 feet above sea level in the Rogue Valley American Viticultural Area is the first certified organic vineyard in southern Oregon. In 2018 they earned biodynamic certification from Demeter USA. Their elegant, restrained wines are made by the highly-skilled John Grochau at his winery in Amity, Oregon.
TALENT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Vancouver#Winter Weather Advisory#Wsdot#Wsdot Sw
The Oregonian

PDX reports 41 canceled flights Monday

The number of canceled flights at Portland International Airport rose to 41 by 5:30 p.m. Monday, as winter weather and pandemic-caused airline staffing shortages contributed to a continued nationwide spike in cancellations and delays. More than 3,000 U.S. flights and about 4,700 worldwide were canceled by Monday afternoon, according to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Your January to-do list for indoor and outdoor gardening in Oregon

Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Bill Monroe: Stars align for 2022 salmon runs

Despite its Ground Hog Day feel, what with COVID variants and all, the new year brings some outright Christmas cheer into Oregon’s 2022 outdoor outlook. Eric Schindler, project leader for the Ocean Salmon Management program of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, told me a month or so ago he’s “cautiously optimistic” about 2022 salmon runs, but “It’s too soon to tell.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: 2022 brings new urgency to fix age-old problems

For the second year in a row, Oregonians have had to cope with once-in-a-century crises. The climate catastrophes of 2021 and the delta-driven resurgence of the pandemic thrust the state, elected officials and local communities into responding to life-or-death emergencies rather than focusing on a return to normal. Without a doubt, such turmoil necessarily curtailed ambitions and capacity for what could be accomplished in 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ice rink is key to Lloyd Center

As an original Lloyd Center ice skater and regular for the past 20 years, I have some observations and suggestions for the current planners (“Lloyd Center owners bring on Seattle developer to revamp Portland mall,” Dec. 20). The controversial 2015 remake of the center by Cypress traded aesthetics for a massive debt. Macy’s and Sears failed nationally, and Lloyd Center management can answer for the other lost stores. Rink refrigeration did need modernization, but Cypress expected to lose more than 100 ice families to the new but undersized and poorly shaped rink. Along with losing those regular visitors, they dissolved the rink culture by removing the tables and chairs – heavily populated by skaters sandwiching homework and socializing between lessons and public skates, along with positive role-model opportunities for kids and parents.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Fire officials say 4 suffer burns trying to stay warm in frigid Portland weather

Three people camping outside during freezing weather were burned by warming fires and a fourth person was burned when a candle caught his sleeping bag on fire. All four incidents happened in less than 24 hours, from New Year’s Eve through the morning of New Year’s Day, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Multnomah County is keeping warming shelters open through Sunday morning to help people stay safe and warm through another dangerously frigid night.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Airlines cancel 2500 US flights Sunday due to storms, COVID; 31 scratched at PDX

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware. At Portland International Airport 14 arriving and 17 departing flights were canceled so far on Sunday.
PORTLAND, OR
