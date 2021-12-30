Portland metro Thursday weather: Morning snowfall switches to rain by noon

As an original Lloyd Center ice skater and regular for the past 20 years, I have some observations and suggestions for the current planners (“Lloyd Center owners bring on Seattle developer to revamp Portland mall,” Dec. 20). The controversial 2015 remake of the center by Cypress traded aesthetics for a massive debt. Macy’s and Sears failed nationally, and Lloyd Center management can answer for the other lost stores. Rink refrigeration did need modernization, but Cypress expected to lose more than 100 ice families to the new but undersized and poorly shaped rink. Along with losing those regular visitors, they dissolved the rink culture by removing the tables and chairs – heavily populated by skaters sandwiching homework and socializing between lessons and public skates, along with positive role-model opportunities for kids and parents.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO