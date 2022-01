The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is one of the most luxurious SUVs on the market and one is currently up for sale on Copart. This GLS 600 looks to be in perfect running order and has no visible damage, which may prompt you to question just why it is being sold by Copart. However, a look at the listing reveals that the SUV has a “missing/altered VIN”. The listing fails to mention why the Mercedes has a missing or altered VIN but one possibility is that the SUV was stolen and had its VIN removed or changed. It may have then been recovered by authorities and is being sold off by the insurance company.

