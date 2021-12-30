ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Pollard’s Chicken closing two more locations in Hampton Roads

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SB0FE_0dZ46Ikn00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Locally-owned Pollard’s Chicken is closing two more locations in Hampton Roads, after closing its Kempsville location in Virginia Beach last December.

Two other locations, at 4806 George Washington Hwy. in Portsmouth and 3545 Buckner Blvd in Virginia Beach, will also close permanently on Dec. 31.

The chain, which opened its first restaurant in 1967, didn’t go into detail about the closures but said the pandemic has been “very challenging to our restaurants.”

Five locations will remain, and Pollard’s is asking for customers to continue to show their support. They say they’re doing everything they can to relocate all of the employees from the two locations to the remaining restaurants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Food & Drinks
Portsmouth, VA
Lifestyle
City
George Washington, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

Inclement weather disrupts flights from Hampton Roads, Richmond

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport and Richmond International Airport have seen multiple flights canceled and delayed due to Monday’s inclement weather. Richmond International said just after 6 a.m. that more than 30 flights there had already been canceled. The Richmond area is expected to see 4 to 7 inches of snowfall Monday. Norfolk’s […]
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Weather#Food Drink#Pollard S Chicken#Kempsville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy